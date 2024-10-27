Get Ready to ‘Fall Back’: Daylight Saving Time in 2024

As fall settles in, many Americans prepare for the end of daylight saving time, which will soon bring earlier sunsets and longer nights.

As fall settles in, many Americans prepare for the end of daylight saving time, which will soon bring earlier sunsets and longer nights. Established by the Energy Policy Act of 2005, daylight saving time in the United States starts on the second Sunday in March and concludes on the first Sunday in November. This annual transition not only alters our clocks but also impacts our daily routines and sleep patterns.

1. When Does Daylight Saving Time End in 2024?

In 2024, daylight saving time will end on Sunday, November 3. At 2 a.m., clocks will roll back one hour, marking the transition into standard time. This change will result in earlier nightfall across the nation.

2. Gaining an Hour of Sleep

As clocks “fall back,” individuals will enjoy an extra hour of sleep. For instance, if you typically fall asleep at 10 p.m., it will feel like 9 p.m. once the clocks adjust. In contrast, when daylight saving time begins in March, people lose an hour of sleep.

3. Understanding Daylight Saving Time

Daylight saving time was first established in the U.S. in 1918 with the Standard Time Act. The initiative aimed to maximize daylight during World War I to conserve energy. Despite efforts over the years to repeal it, daylight saving time has remained in place, with various states occasionally opting out.

In 1966, the Uniform Time Act was enacted to standardize the observance of daylight saving time nationwide. While states must follow federal guidelines, they can choose to exempt themselves from daylight saving time through state legislation.

4. States That Do Not Observe Daylight Saving Time

Only two states in the U.S. do not observe daylight saving time: Hawaii and Arizona (excluding the Navajo Nation). Additionally, five U.S. territories, including American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, also forgo the time change.

5. Health Risks Associated with Daylight Saving Time

Health experts warn that daylight saving time can disrupt the body’s natural circadian rhythms. In 2023, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine joined forces with other organizations to advocate for making standard time permanent in the U.S. Research has linked the time shift to various health risks, including increased heart attacks, strokes, sleep disturbances, and mood disorders.

Conclusion

As we prepare for the upcoming time change, it’s important to be aware of its implications on our sleep and well-being. Whether you embrace the extra hour of rest or dread the early darkness, understanding daylight saving time is essential for navigating the seasonal shift.

