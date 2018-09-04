little girl sleeping in the classroom: Nothing could have been cutest and adorable than this! A video of a little girl dozing off in her classroom has gone viral on social media. The girl seems to be too lost in her world of dreams that she is not waking up even when her classmates are trying their best to do so. The girl while sleeping changes her position several times but is not just ready to get back to reality.

One of her classmates is trying his best to wake her up but after several attempts, he just fails to do so. He smiles and looks up into the camera camera and again try to wake her up, but fails repeatedly.

The little girl changes her position, opens her eyes for once and again gets back to sleep. Dozing off during a boring lecturer or in a board meeting or even at work place is not new to anyone. We all have our share of times, memories when we have found ourselves in that situation, trying to escape and wanting only one thing, sleep.

