Girls Attack Each Other With Slaps, Kicks And Hair-Pulling In Public Brawl In Delhi’s Connaught Place; What Led To The Fight?

A video purportedly showing two girls engaged in a violent physical fight at Connaught Place in New Delhi has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the two allegedly attacking each other with kicks and slaps while also pulling each other’s hair. The footage has attracted attention online, with viewers reacting to the public altercation. The exact date and circumstances of the incident are not yet known. It is also unclear what led to the confrontation or whether anyone was injured. The video appears to show the fight taking place in a public area, with people potentially witnessing the incident.

What Does the Viral Video Show?

In the circulating video, two girls can be seen arguing before the confrontation turns physical. They appear to exchange slaps and kicks and repeatedly pull each other’s hair during the fight. The altercation continues for some time, with both girls seen attempting to overpower each other. The video has since been widely shared across social media platforms, prompting discussions about public fights and safety in crowded areas. However, the authenticity and exact date of the footage have not been independently established.

Connaught Place Incident Draws Attention

The location of the incident has been identified in social media posts as Connaught Place, one of Delhi’s busiest commercial and public areas. The popular destination attracts large numbers of visitors, shoppers and office-goers every day. The video has once again drawn attention to incidents of public violence in the national capital. In recent years, videos of arguments and physical confrontations at public places, including metro stations and parks, have also circulated widely online.

Date and Reason Behind Fight Remain Unknown

So far, there is no confirmed information about when the fight took place or what triggered the confrontation. It is also unclear whether the police have received a complaint or initiated any action in connection with the video. Until further details emerge, the circumstances surrounding the altercation remain unverified.

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