After having an overview of the statistics about the substantial drop in Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) the government of Gujarat has decided to take a unique step to solve the problem. The Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani has made an announcement on Thursday that girls born on March 8 will be called as “nanhi pari” announced by the government. This step came after a sample registration system report which revealed that the sex ratio in Gujrat is falling with an alarming dip and the state has recorded the ratio of 848 per 1000 men in 2016.

According to the report, among the 17 states which recorded substantial drop of 10 points or more, in Gujarat the SRB fell to 854 females from 907 females per 1,000 males born registering a drop of 53 points from 2014-15 (base year) to 2015-16 (reference year) in this indicator. SRB continues to worsen in India, falling from 898 in 2013 to 887 in 2014, according to new data from Civil Registration System (CRS) released by the Office of the Registrar General of India show. The ratio has been declining since 2011 when the figure was 909. SRB saw a decline in 17 out of 21 large states of the country, with Gujarat recording an alarming dip of 53 points, a report released by the Niti Aayog stated and stressed on the need to check sex-selective abortion.

