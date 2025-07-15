LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Glimpse Of Ramayana: Sita Never Went To Lanka? Ancient Texts Reveal The Mystery Of Chhaya Sita

Glimpse Of Ramayana: Sita Never Went To Lanka? Ancient Texts Reveal The Mystery Of Chhaya Sita

According to the Chhaya Sita narrative, Lord Rama entrusted the real Sita to Agni Dev before Ravana’s abduction. A shadow Sita went to Lanka, and the Agni Pariksha later revealed and restored the true Sita.

Sita Never Went To Lanka?

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 01:01:43 IST

For centuries it is been known that the agni pariksha (fire test) was asked to Maa Sita for the test of her purity. Though Lord Rama personally believed her, it was for the sake of the society that Maa Sita had to prove her purity. However, there exists another version of Ramayana, which is not known by many Hindus.

The Puranic texts, including the Padma Purana, Brahmanda Purana, and certain versions of the Adhyatma Ramayana, tells that it was not the real Sita that was abducted by Ravana and therefore Maa Sita never entered Lanka. 

Rather the Purans tell that -Chhaya Sita, or Shadow Sita, a mystical replica created by Lord Agni, the fire god, to protect the true Sita from Ravana’s touch.

The Grand Agni Pariksha 

This story says that before Ravana kidnapped Sita, Lord Rama, knowing she was in danger, asked Agni Dev (the fire god) to keep her safe. Agni Dev then created a shadow version of Sita that looked exactly like her but was not divine. This shadow Sita went with Ravana to Lanka and stayed in Ashok Vatika, while the real Sita stayed hidden and safe with Agni Dev.

This version shifts the meaning of the Agni Pariksha (fire ordeal) at the end of the war. Instead of testing her purity, the ceremony was actually a ritual reunion returning Chhaya Sita to Agni and bringing back the real Sita.

Ancient Texts that Support the Shadow Sita Theory

Several Puranas and regional Ramayana adaptations reinforce this idea: 

  • Adhyatma Ramayana (a spiritual retelling): Clearly describes the creation of Maya Sita or Chhaya Sita before the abduction.

  • Padma Purana: Mentions that Ravana never touched the real Sita.

  • Brahmanda Purana: Offers a theological explanation to preserve Sita’s sanctity and Rama’s divinity.

The concept of Shadow Sita holds deep theological significance. 

Despite its spiritual relevance, the Valmiki Ramayana, considered the oldest and most authoritative version, does not mention Shadow Sita leading to widespread variations in interpretation across regions, traditions, and eras.

Tags: Chhaya SitaGlimpse Of Ramayana

