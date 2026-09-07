Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Scene Viral MMS On Facebook, Telegram: Here’s What We Know

A social media scam involving an alleged “Gold Medalist” viral video has triggered warnings in the Philippines, with posts circulating across Facebook and Telegram falsely suggesting the existence of a leaked or obscene couple video. Authorities and cybersecurity experts say the viral video does not exist and that the posts are being used as bait to trick users into clicking malicious links. The campaign allegedly uses the name and likeness of influencer Zyan Cabrera, also known as Jerriel Cry4zee, to make the claims appear credible.

Cybersecurity experts have linked the posts to a phishing campaign designed to bypass spam filters. Users who click the links can be redirected to fake login pages or malware downloads, putting their accounts and devices at risk. Officials have urged internet users not to open suspicious links and to verify sensational claims through reputable news outlets instead of relying on social media posts.

Warning grows as viral video claims target online users

The viral video controversy comes alongside a separate wave of unverified allegations pushed online by vlogger Deen Chase. His reaction videos and social media snippets have made explicit claims against senior political figures, including President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

The allegations include claims of drug use and sexual misconduct. However, there is no forensic validation or institutional evidence presented to support them. Government officials have described the material as malicious disinformation aimed at damaging public trust.

Officials flag legal risks linked to viral video posts

The Malacañang Palace has condemned the Deen Chase material as “purposeful falsehoods”, while civic leaders have warned about the legal consequences of creating or spreading fake content, including possible cyber libel cases under Philippine law.

Officials have stressed that the viral video posts and other sensational claims show how digital platforms can be used to spread scams and disinformation. Users have been advised to remain vigilant, avoid suspicious links and check claims through trusted sources before sharing them.

Also Read: ‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: The Truth Behind Vera Hill’s Leaked Video