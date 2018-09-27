Internet search giant Google has shared a video on the occasion of its 20th birthday. In the 1 minute 37 seconds video, Google has shown its transforming journey from its initial years, to the important days, to the queries of the netizens, in its most creative animation.

The video has shown several searches such as Nachun Kaise, profecia maya 2018, royal wedding 2011, how to pronounce ‘gif ‘, how do you make avocado toast in various languages Hindi, Japanese, English and others.

In 1988, Google was launched in by Stanford University’s PhD. students Larry Page and Sergey Brin. In 2016, the company was a part of the parent organisation named Alphabet. Page and Brin worked as the board members in Alphabet. The current operations of Google deal in smartphones, mobile applications, software, online shopping, as well as artificial intelligence.

Google now offers searches in more than 150 languages and 190 countries.

From 1998, Google’s idea to celebrate the festivals, important days, holidays, achievements, events has become an effective instrument to enhance the knowledge for every Google follower. Designing special attractive logos have even increased the readability among the viewers. Earlier, Google Doodles were designed by an outside contractor, thereafter Larry and Sergey asked then-intern Dennis Hwang to design a logo for Bastille Day in 2000. Since then, Doodles have been organized and created by a team of employees termed Doodlers.

In case you didn’t know, the first Google Doodle honoured the Burning Man Festival of 1998.

Talking about the number of employees, as of March 2018, Google has 85,050 employees. Google’s 2017 diversity report stated that 31 per cent of its workforce are women and 69 per cent are men, with the ethnicity of its workforce being predominantly white (56%) and Asian (35%).

