Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  Google Celebrates Nowruz 2025 With A Festive Doodle Featuring Persian Traditions

Google Celebrates Nowruz 2025 With A Festive Doodle Featuring Persian Traditions

The Nowruz 2025 Google Doodle features vibrant themes related to the festival, including cooking, blooming flowers, birds, apples, and spring cleaning.

Google Celebrates Nowruz 2025 With A Festive Doodle Featuring Persian Traditions

Nowruz 2025


Google is marking the arrival of Nowruz 2025, also known as the Persian New Year, with a special Google Doodle illustrated by guest artist Pendar Yousefi. Nowruz, which translates to “new day” in Persian, is a festival celebrated for over 3,000 years, signifying the beginning of the New Year in the Persian calendar.

In 2025, Nowruz falls on March 20 at 5:01 AM EST (2:31 PM IST), aligning with the vernal equinox, the moment when day and night are of equal length, symbolizing rebirth and renewal. The festival, which has roots in Iran (formerly Persia), is now widely observed in countries such as Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and India, among others.

Nowruz Traditions and the Haft-Sin Table

A central part of Nowruz celebrations is the Haft-Sin table, a display of seven symbolic items, each beginning with the Persian letter ‘sin’ (س). These elements carry deep meanings:

  • Sabzeh (sprouts) – Rebirth and growth
  • Seer (garlic) – Health and protection
  • Seeb (apple) – Beauty and good health
  • Senjed (dried berries) – Love and wisdom
  • Serkeh (vinegar) – Patience and aging
  • Samanu (wheat pudding) – Strength and prosperity
  • Somaq (sumac berries) – Sunrise and the triumph of good over evil

Google Doodle Highlights Nowruz Festivities

The Nowruz 2025 Google Doodle features vibrant themes related to the festival, including cooking, blooming flowers, birds, apples, and spring cleaning. Spring cleaning symbolizes preparing for a fresh start, while another tradition, jumping over bonfires, is believed to ward off negativity and invite positive energy for the year ahead.

Nowruz is not just a New Year’s celebration but also a UNESCO-recognized cultural heritage. In 2010, it was added to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, acknowledging its significance and the cultural unity it fosters worldwide.

Nowruz Celebrations Around the World

The 13-day Nowruz festival concludes with Sizdah Bedar, a day where families spend time outdoors, enjoying picnics and festivities. People also practice the tradition of releasing Sabzeh (sprouts) into running water, believed to carry away bad luck and misfortune. The festival is a time for family gatherings, traditional feasts, and outdoor activities, making it one of the most cherished celebrations of the year.

