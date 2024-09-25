Have you noticed Popcorns getting popped at your google search engine today? Popcorn is getting celebrated! Yes, Google Doodle is celebrating everyone’s favourite movie-time snacks, by introducing a fun interactive […]

Have you noticed Popcorns getting popped at your google search engine today? Popcorn is getting celebrated! Yes, Google Doodle is celebrating everyone’s favourite movie-time snacks, by introducing a fun interactive game for people all around the world.

Its popcorn all day. It has its origin in Mesoamerican culture, and now becoming a favorite chill out snacks whether binge-watching Netflix with your friends or a fun party snack.

About the Popcorn Game

“Don’t get popped!” Yes, the game is as simple as that. Interestingly, this popcorn themed game has made Google Doodle history as it allows the most players ever in a single match.

Want to play? Open google chrome and click on the google doodle animation. The rules of the game are: Play solo or make teams with your friends. ‘Solo’ or ‘squad’ it’s up to you. Then, you’ll be playing against some random strangers from different parts of the country! Don’t worry you’ll get a quick intro to the game and its rules.

When everything is getting celebrated, why not the Popcorn?

Ever imagined watching a movie without popcorns, a pretty healthy snack. Here’s few facts about Popcorn. In 2020, Thailand holds the world record of making the world’s largest popcorn machine. Do you know? In the US during the 1800s, it was also a breakfast option. The invention of the popcorn maker was in In the 1890s.

Google Doodles have a tradition of celebrating special occasions, holidays, and even famous people, featuring animations and even interactive games, all made possible by animators and illustrators. People always look forward to these animations popping on google.

