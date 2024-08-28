Visitors to Google's homepage today will notice a special animated GIF instead of the usual search icon, celebrating the Paralympics 2024. This Doodle will be visible to users around the globe.

The 2024 Paralympic Games are set to kick off in Paris on Wednesday, August 28. In honor of this major international event for Para athletes, Google has updated its search engine logo to feature the familiar animated birds that were part of the earlier Google Doodles for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Today’s Google Doodle: Paris Paralympics 2024

Paris Paralympics 2024 Overview

The Paris Paralympics 2024 will run from August 28 to September 8. Over 100 members of the Indian contingent, including 52 athletes, will be participating in the opening ceremony. Notably, for the first time in Olympic history, the inaugural ceremony of the Paralympics will be held outside a stadium.

However, Indian athletes scheduled to compete on Thursday, such as the 10-member shooting team, will not participate in the parade of nations.

According to Devendra Jhajharia, president of the Paralympics Committee of India, “Athletes who have events on August 29 will not take part in the opening ceremony, as it would be challenging for them to perform the next day. Hence, the shooting team will not join the parade of nations.”

The Indian team at the parade of nations will comprise 106 members, including 52 athletes and 54 officials. Javelin thrower Sumit Antil (F64), who is also defending his gold medal, and shot putter Bhagyashree Jadhav (F34) will serve as the joint flag bearers for India during the opening ceremony.

This year, a total of 84 Indian athletes will compete in the Paris Paralympics 2024, with a target of winning 25 medals, including multiple golds. At the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, India secured 19 medals, five of which were gold.