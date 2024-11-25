Groom Turns Action Hero: Chases Thief, Recovers Stolen Cash Garland In Meerut, WATCH

The dramatic incident, which has already gone viral, witnessed on a highway when the groom’s marriage procession was underway.

A shocking turn of event unfolded recently when a groom in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut became an action hero for real when he chases down the thief who snatched his cash-enhanced wedding garland. The dramatic incident, which has already gone viral, witnessed on a highway when the groom’s marriage procession was underway.

Just then, a mini-truck was passing through the procession. In a swift motion, a driver snatched the money garland off the groom’s neck and sped away while riding on the mini-truck. However, he was not ready for the swift reaction of the groom.

The viral video recording of the scene, where the groom jumps on a by passer bike and chases the run-away small truck. The thrilling highway chase turns dramatic when the groom leaps off the motorcycle and tries to climb onto the vehicle moving away in front of him.

It’s a stunning display of bravery that the bridegroom was successful in climbing through the window of the mini-truck and bringing it to a screeching halt. Moments later, he dragged the driver out of the vehicle, where he, with two other grooms from the wedding party, started thrashing him. Another person who had cylinders strapped to his bike also joined the fray and began beating the driver.

When caught red-handed, the mini-truck driver was seen to plead for mercy, saying he didn’t steal the garland. “It was a mistake,” the driver told the groom, according to reports. Many are in awe of the groom’s bravery and quick thinking in the situation.