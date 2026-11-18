GTA 6 India Launch: Grand Theft Auto VI is finally coming out after months of anticipation. The long-awaited open world game developed by Rockstar Games is set to release in India at 12:00 am IST on November 19. Before getting into the fictional state of Leonida, players should keep a few important points in mind.

The game will release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. But before playing GTA 6, players on PS5 should make sure they install the mandatory system software update released by Sony.

Another important aspect that players should remember is the storage space. According to the official support page for the game by PlayStation, players must have at least 212GB of free storage space. The Rockstar pre-load FAQ page also says that there should be at least 212GB of available space in the device. Here’s what players should do before the release of the game.

What Time Does GTA 6 Release In India?

The date of launch of GTA 6 would be on November 19th, and the time of launch would be midnight local time. Therefore, for gamers from India, the game would be available at 12:00 am IST on a Thursday. Both Rockstar Games and PlayStation have opted for a rolling midnight launch wherein gamers from all parts of the world would be getting access as their regions hit midnight. New Zealand is one of the first nations to launch the game.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are the consoles where the game is set to launch. There has been no announcement for PC launch at this point.

GTA 6 Requires 212GB Of Storage: What Players Should Check

It would be prudent for players to ensure that there is sufficient empty space prior to the attempt to install the game. The official page of PlayStation has specified that users of the PS5 console should ensure availability of 212GB of space. According to the Rockstar’s pre-load FAQ, the amount required varies from one device to another, ranging from up to 212GB.

The pre-load process has started for the players having pre-ordered the game in the digital version. The pre-load started by PlayStation on November 10 allows players to start downloading the game before its release time instead of waiting until midnight. On the PS5 platform, players can confirm the download process by opening the Game Library and then looking for the pre-ordered copy of GTA VI and the countdown timer.

Sony Issues Mandatory PS5 Update Ahead Of GTA 6 Launch

Sony Interactive has announced a notice for PS5 gamers before the game release, indicating that a software update is necessary for playing GTA VI. PlayStation Support recommended users to install an update before midnight on November 19 to be prepared for the launch day. The system update 26.07-14.23.00 contains system security patches.

Users with the option of automatic updates activated will have this update installed automatically. For those who need to do it manually, follow these instructions:

Open Settings on the PS5 home screen. Select System. Go to System Software. Select System Software Update and Settings. Choose Update System Software and follow the on-screen instructions.

Sony has not publicly detailed why this particular update is mandatory for GTA VI. However, the requirement means PS5 owners should not leave the console update until the last minute.

GTA 6 Launch Checklist For Indian Players

Before the game unlocks, players should make sure they have completed the following:

Check the release time: GTA 6 launches in India at 12:00 am IST on November 19.

Free up storage: Keep 212GB available for the installation.

Complete the pre-load: Digital pre-orders can be downloaded ahead of launch.

Install the PS5 update: PS5 players must have the required system software update installed.

Check the pre-order: Make sure the game is linked to the account used to purchase or redeem it.

Keep the console connected: Check internet connectivity and automatic download settings so the pre-load and updates can complete.

More than 13 years after the release of GTA V, the next instalment of the series has finally arrived. The wait for Indian gamers will end at midnight; however, preparing by completing the downloads and system updates may prove to be helpful.

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