In a recent video surfaced online, a man had a narrow escape after being hit by dumper truck in Gujarat's Godhra. The incident took place on Halol-Pavagadh highway in Gujarat on February 20. After getting ran over by the truck, the man stood away and walked out of the way of the truck.

In a shocking incident surfaced from Gujarat, a man had a narrow escape after being hit by dumper truck in Godhra. The incident took place on Halol-Pavagadh highway in Gujarat on February 20. The entire incident has been caught on a CCTV camera which shows a man hit by a truck but escaped unhurt. The incident was shared by ANI which shows an unidentified man getting hit by dumper truck but had a miraculous escape in the face of death. Those who had witnessed the incident were shocked during the incident.

In the video, a man can be seen as standing in the middle of a road. The man suddenly got hit by a yellow dumper truck which somehow loses its balance on the road. After getting hit, the man rolls over the ground. In the very next second, the man stands up unhurt and walks out of the way of the truck. In the end, a biker stops to check whether the man is fine or not. But, the man goes back to the middle of the road to pick up something. The entire incident happens in very quick seconds. Take a look at the shocking video:

#WATCH Man makes a narrow escape after being hit by a dumper on Halol-Pavagadh highway in #Gujarat's Godhra (20.02.18) pic.twitter.com/fmnqd0IYnJ — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

A few days back, a 19-year-old in Mumbai had an unbelievable escape after a train ran over her at Mumbai’s Karla station. The girl was wearing headphones and did not hear the train thundering down the tracks towards her. She also tried to get up to the platform but the train hit her hard and ran over her. She suffered a minor eye injury in the incident. In another similar incident, a man in China was run over by a truck but the man was able to walk away with minor injuries.

