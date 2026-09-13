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Home > Offbeat News > Gungun Gupta MMS Controversy: What Happened After The Influencer’s Private Video Went Viral?

Gungun Gupta MMS Controversy: What Happened After The Influencer’s Private Video Went Viral?

Gungun Gupta became the centre of an MMS controversy after an alleged private video went viral in 2023. Here’s what happened, how she reacted and whether the clip was ever proven real.

Gungun Gupta Viral Video (Image: X)
Gungun Gupta Viral Video (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 13:18 IST

Gungun Gupta MMS Controversy: Gungun Gupta, the social media influencer, found herself at the centre of an unprecedented social media furore late last year when a supposed video involving her got circulated on various social media channels and messaging applications.

The video was described as a leaked “MMS” on numerous occasions and was purportedly showing the image of a woman who appeared similar to Gungun in a video call. But there was one major aspect that was left unresolved: the veracity of the video was never confirmed and nobody officially proved that the woman in the video was indeed Gungun.

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What Happened In The Gungun Gupta MMS Controversy?

This scandal started in November 2023 following the circulation of what was described as a private video clip in various social media accounts and Telegram chats. While some of the messages also referred to the man said to be part of the video call, there were no clear indications as to the original person who captured and uploaded the video. It should also be highlighted that at that time, reports showed Gungun had kept a low profile about this.

Did Gungun Gupta React To The Viral Video?

Just days after the controversy erupted, Gungun made herself known once more on social media, revealing that she was having a rough time in her life. In her next post, she also informed her followers that she had been sick and was hospitalized for a couple of days. But she did not give an official statement explaining how the video was made and who leaked it.

Was Gungun Gupta’s Viral MMS Real Or Fake?

Days after the scandal became public, Gungun came back into the picture through social media by telling everyone that she was going through tough times in her life. She also posted on her next post that she had been ill and had been admitted to the hospital for a few days. However, she did not make an official statement regarding the origin of the video.

Did Gungun Gupta Die After The MMS Controversy?

There was no factual backing for the speculations that arose on the internet regarding Gungun Gupta being a victim of suicide. These speculations came into light soon after the purported video went viral; however, there was no police report or statement made by the Gupta family that could authenticate these reports.

What Happened To Gungun Gupta Afterwards?

Gungun, however, resumed normal social media activities where she continued uploading dance reels as well as other types of content; many of her future uploads have also been highly popular. Starting from 2024, any entertainment-related information about Gungun increasingly centered around her new dance videos rather than the scandal itself.

However, the scandal still continues to be strongly linked to Gungun’s name in the search results.

ALSO READ: AMU MMS Video: Gang Lured Students Via Dating Apps, Record Intimate Videos To Demand Money

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Gungun Gupta MMS Controversy: What Happened After The Influencer’s Private Video Went Viral?

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Gungun Gupta MMS Controversy: What Happened After The Influencer’s Private Video Went Viral?

Gungun Gupta MMS Controversy: What Happened After The Influencer’s Private Video Went Viral?

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Gungun Gupta MMS Controversy: What Happened After The Influencer’s Private Video Went Viral?
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