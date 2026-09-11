Gungun Gupta Viral Video: Delhi-Based Social Media Star’s Old 18-Second Leaked Private Video Call Resurfaces, All You Need To Know

Gungun Gupta viral video: Social media influencer Gungun Gupta was widely discussed on social media platforms in November 2023 following a private video leak of an 18-second long video which featured a woman bearing an uncanny resemblance to her on social media platforms. This video was related to a video call she made with someone called Deepu Chawla and got popular due to its objectionable nature.

As the viral video of Gungun Gupta went viral on social media platforms, Gungun Gupta denied that the video was real. According to Gungun, this video is not real but fake, which is the outcome of artificial intelligence.

Gungun Gupta viral video controversy that put influencer in spotlight

What made it more interesting was that there was a striking similarity between the woman appearing on the video and Gupta. The Gungun Gupta viral video had been reported to be an 18-second video clip whose content was highly condemned as obscene. There were further debates on issues related to privacy and manipulation of media.

Gupta firmly rejected the claims associated with the clip and maintained that it was not real. She said the video had been created using artificial intelligence, while the footage continued to circulate across various social media platforms.

Gungun Gupta viral video and her social media journey

Gupta gained her popularity through short content, being famous for her looks, smile, lip-sync videos, and dancing skills. The model has been making content on TikTok since 2019, gaining massive recognition at a very young age. When she shifted to Instagram, she kept garnering views with lip-sync videos and Bhojpuri dance videos.

Born in Delhi on May 23, 2004, Gupta is 22 years old as of September 11, 2026. This model’s social media career has gone past the viral Gungun Gupta video incident.

Gungun Gupta viral video controversy amid her growing following

While Gupta has 8.4 million followers on Instagram currently, she had over 5.8 million followers at the time of the scandal in 2023. During the time of the scandal, she was called a 19-year-old Indian dancer as well as influencer who has more than 6.8 million followers.

The fact that Gupta started to create videos on TikTok in 2019 and now has millions of followers on Instagram proves that she is a prominent digital creator. The viral video of Gungun Gupta has become one of the most talked-about episodes in her life.

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