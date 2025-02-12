Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: What’s Open & Closed On February 12? Full List Inside

Delhi announces a public holiday on February 12 for Guru Ravidas Jayanti; govt offices, schools, and banks will remain closed. Some states will also observe closures.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Guru Ravidas Jayanti: What’s Open & Closed On February 12? Full List Inside


The Delhi government has declared February 12 a public holiday in observance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, a revered occasion marking the birth anniversary of 15th-century saint and social reformer Guru Ravidas. An official notification was issued confirming that government offices, schools, and other public sector institutions will remain closed in the national capital for the day.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Will Remain Open and Closed in Delhi?

Open:

Public Transport – Delhi Metro, DTC buses, and other transportation services will operate as usual, ensuring smooth travel.
Private Offices & Businesses – Most corporate offices, retail stores, and restaurants are expected to function normally, but individual businesses may set their own schedules.
Healthcare Facilities – Hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies will remain open, providing essential medical services.

Closed:

Government Offices – All Delhi government offices, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and autonomous bodies will be closed.
Educational Institutions – Schools and colleges under the Delhi government’s jurisdiction will not function on this day.
Banks – Most banks in Delhi are expected to be closed, in line with state-declared holidays, although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not issued an updated notification yet.
Liquor Shops – Alcohol retail outlets may remain shut, as per state excise regulations. Residents are advised to check with local authorities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bank Closures in Other States

While banks in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for Guru Ravidas Jayanti, the RBI’s holiday calendar states that bank closures vary by region.

🔹 Himachal Pradesh – Banks will remain shut to honor Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
🔹 Aizawl (Mizoram) – A local holiday has been declared to facilitate voting, allowing employees to cast their votes.
🔹 Other States – Banks will remain open, as Guru Ravidas Jayanti is not a nationwide banking holiday.

Access to Banking Services on Holidays

Despite physical bank branches being closed, customers can still use digital banking services. Online banking, UPI transactions, mobile banking apps, and ATMs will remain fully operational, ensuring uninterrupted access to financial services.

Significance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is observed on Magh Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Magh. Guru Ravidas was a prominent figure of the Bhakti movement, known for his teachings on equality, unity, and compassion. His influence remains strong, particularly among the Dalit community and followers of the Bhakti tradition.

As the national capital prepares to honor the revered saint, citizens are advised to plan their activities accordingly, considering closures while making the most of the holiday.

ALSO READ: Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 808’ Result Today: First Prize Winner WJ 740168 Takes ₹75 Lakh – Full Lucky Draw List Here

Filed under

Delhi public holiday Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Disturbing Incident Caught On Cam: Indian-Origin Woman Threatened With Racist Remarks In UK: Sorry About Your F***ing Sovereignty

Disturbing Incident Caught On Cam: Indian-Origin Woman Threatened With Racist Remarks In UK: Sorry About...

Gold Prices Rise: Check Today’s Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Gold Prices Rise: Check Today’s Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Who Will Be Manipur’s Next CM? These Are The Top 5 Contenders In The Race

Who Will Be Manipur’s Next CM? These Are The Top 5 Contenders In The Race

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Entertainment

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Will Smith Wanted To Walk Out Of This Blockbuster 3 Days Before Filming, Director Reveals ‘It Was A Battle, Madness’

Will Smith Wanted To Walk Out Of This Blockbuster 3 Days Before Filming, Director Reveals

Who Was Managing Kanye West’s Career? Rapper’s Talent Agent Quits Massive Paycheck Job Post Anti-Semitic Controversy

Who Was Managing Kanye West’s Career? Rapper’s Talent Agent Quits Massive Paycheck Job Post Anti-Semitic

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox