Guru Ravidas Jayanti: What’s Open & Closed On February 12? Full List Inside

Delhi announces a public holiday on February 12 for Guru Ravidas Jayanti; govt offices, schools, and banks will remain closed. Some states will also observe closures.

The Delhi government has declared February 12 a public holiday in observance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, a revered occasion marking the birth anniversary of 15th-century saint and social reformer Guru Ravidas. An official notification was issued confirming that government offices, schools, and other public sector institutions will remain closed in the national capital for the day.

What Will Remain Open and Closed in Delhi?

Open:

Public Transport – Delhi Metro, DTC buses, and other transportation services will operate as usual, ensuring smooth travel.

Private Offices & Businesses – Most corporate offices, retail stores, and restaurants are expected to function normally, but individual businesses may set their own schedules.

Healthcare Facilities – Hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies will remain open, providing essential medical services.

Closed:

Government Offices – All Delhi government offices, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and autonomous bodies will be closed.

Educational Institutions – Schools and colleges under the Delhi government’s jurisdiction will not function on this day.

Banks – Most banks in Delhi are expected to be closed, in line with state-declared holidays, although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not issued an updated notification yet.

Liquor Shops – Alcohol retail outlets may remain shut, as per state excise regulations. Residents are advised to check with local authorities.

Bank Closures in Other States

While banks in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for Guru Ravidas Jayanti, the RBI’s holiday calendar states that bank closures vary by region.

🔹 Himachal Pradesh – Banks will remain shut to honor Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

🔹 Aizawl (Mizoram) – A local holiday has been declared to facilitate voting, allowing employees to cast their votes.

🔹 Other States – Banks will remain open, as Guru Ravidas Jayanti is not a nationwide banking holiday.

Access to Banking Services on Holidays

Despite physical bank branches being closed, customers can still use digital banking services. Online banking, UPI transactions, mobile banking apps, and ATMs will remain fully operational, ensuring uninterrupted access to financial services.

Significance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is observed on Magh Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Magh. Guru Ravidas was a prominent figure of the Bhakti movement, known for his teachings on equality, unity, and compassion. His influence remains strong, particularly among the Dalit community and followers of the Bhakti tradition.

As the national capital prepares to honor the revered saint, citizens are advised to plan their activities accordingly, considering closures while making the most of the holiday.

