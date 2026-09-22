LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Gwalior Hotel MMS Leak Case: Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulb Holders, Private Videos Used For Blackmail — What Happened?

Gwalior Hotel MMS Leak Case: Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulb Holders, Private Videos Used For Blackmail — What Happened?

Three people, including an engineering student, were arrested in Gwalior over an alleged hotel spy-camera racket involving hidden cameras, private recordings and blackmail threats.

Gwalior MMS Leak Case (Image: AI)
Gwalior MMS Leak Case (Image: AI)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 12:16 IST

A suspected hotel spy-camera racket in Gwalior has brought attention to a disturbing alleged method of recording hotel guests without their knowledge. Police have arrested three people in connection with the case, including an engineering student who was allegedly identified as the mastermind.

According to police, miniature cameras were concealed inside bulb holders in hotel rooms and were used to record couples privately. The investigation reportedly began after a man approached the police, alleging that he was being threatened with the release of his private video unless he paid money. The case has since raised questions about hidden-camera surveillance, hotel room privacy and the alleged use of private recordings for blackmail.

You Might Be Interested In

Gwalior Hotel MMS Case: How Were The Private Videos Recorded?

According to the police investigation, the accused allegedly installed small cameras inside bulb holders in hotel rooms. The devices could reportedly blend into the existing electrical fittings, making them difficult for guests to notice. Police said the cameras were allegedly used to record couples inside rooms without their knowledge. During the investigation, officers reportedly recovered recordings involving multiple couples.

The alleged use of ordinary-looking fixtures to conceal surveillance devices has become one of the key details in the case.

Gwalior Viral Video Case: How Did The Alleged Blackmail Begin?

The suspected racket came to light after a man allegedly received threats over a private video. According to the police account, he was allegedly asked to pay money to prevent the video from being circulated. The complaint prompted an investigation into the source of the recording. Police subsequently traced the alleged operation to people connected with the hotel surveillance racket.

The investigation eventually led officers to three suspects, with an engineering student allegedly identified as the main accused.

Gwalior Hotel MMS: What Did Police Recover?

Police reportedly recovered hidden cameras and private recordings during the investigation. The cameras were allegedly concealed inside bulb holders, allowing the accused to record activity inside hotel rooms without immediately attracting attention. According to the police, videos involving several couples were found during the probe.

The alleged recordings and their use for blackmail are now a key part of the investigation. Authorities are also looking into the scale of the operation and whether more people were targeted.

Gwalior Viral Video Case: Who Was Arrested?

Three people have been arrested in connection with the suspected spy-camera racket, according to police. An engineering student was allegedly identified as the mastermind behind the operation. The case is now being investigated from multiple angles, including how the cameras were installed, how the recordings were obtained and whether the material was used to threaten other hotel guests.

While the alleged details have sparked concern online, the accusations against the arrested individuals remain part of an ongoing criminal investigation and will be determined through the legal process.

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh MMS Video ‘Leaked’ Online? The Viral Storm That Left The Actress Facing Brutal Trolling

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gwalior Hotel MMS Leak Case: Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulb Holders, Private Videos Used For Blackmail — What Happened?

RELATED News

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh MMS Video ‘Leaked’ Online? The Viral Storm That Left The Actress Facing Brutal Trolling

Delhi Metro MMS Leak: What Happened To Intimate CCTV Leaked Video Of Couple Involved In PDA?

Kodagu Viral MMS Case: BBA Student Arrested After Private Videos Of Women Surface Online — What Happened?

Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?

Kajal Kumari MMS Video Resurfaces On Social Media, Sparks Online Buzz

LATEST NEWS

Indian Rock Python, Chicken Rescued During Ganesh Visarjan Procession in Hyderabad

Spinoto Raises USD 149K in Pre-Seed Funding to Strengthen Technology and Scale Automobile Service Operations

Gwalior Student Locked Inside Warehouse, Gang-Raped By 2 Operators Who Threatened To Kill Her

Indian Apparel Industry Enters Festive Season On A Positive Note; Forcas Studio Positioned Across Key Growth Channels

Anant Nag To Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan And Yami Gautam: Big Names To Watch At National Film Awards 2026 — Watch Live

Who is Rachit Bhatia? Ex-Ranji Player at Centre of IPL, DPL Match-Fixing Allegations | Age, Career, Controversies And More

IND vs JPN: Who is Charlie Hara-Hinze? 17-Year-Old Japan Spinner Stuns Team India, Dismisses Abhishek Sharma And Shreyas Iyer

‘Is This The New iPhone?’ Thieves Asked With A Smile Before Snatching Her 3-Day-Old iPhone 18 Pro In Greater Noida

Arhaan Khan Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss Controversy: Salman Khan’s Rashami Desai Confrontation And Career Fallout

Penal Consequences Can’t Be Imposed For Not Singing Vande Mataram: Supreme Court on Plea Challenging Centre’s Circular

Gwalior Hotel MMS Leak Case: Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulb Holders, Private Videos Used For Blackmail — What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gwalior Hotel MMS Leak Case: Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulb Holders, Private Videos Used For Blackmail — What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gwalior Hotel MMS Leak Case: Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulb Holders, Private Videos Used For Blackmail — What Happened?
Gwalior Hotel MMS Leak Case: Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulb Holders, Private Videos Used For Blackmail — What Happened?
Gwalior Hotel MMS Leak Case: Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulb Holders, Private Videos Used For Blackmail — What Happened?
Gwalior Hotel MMS Leak Case: Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulb Holders, Private Videos Used For Blackmail — What Happened?
Gwalior Hotel MMS Leak Case: Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulb Holders, Private Videos Used For Blackmail — What Happened?

QUICK LINKS