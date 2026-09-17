LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Hania Aamir Viral Video: What Happened After This Private Clip Surfaced Online? Truth Behind The Controversy

Hania Aamir Viral Video: What Happened After This Private Clip Surfaced Online? Truth Behind The Controversy

Hania Aamir’s viral video has sparked speculation about the actress’ unusual behaviour. Here’s what happens in the clip and what is actually known about the claims surrounding it.

Hania Aamir Viral Video, Image Credits- Instagram
Hania Aamir Viral Video, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 01:37 IST

Hania Aamir Viral Video:  Actress Hania Aamir is caught right in the midst of yet another social media controversy, with a new video of the Pakistani actress making its way across the internet. In the video, the actress is seen getting herself ready for a new look in front of the people around her, but it was actually her behavior that soon began causing controversy.

Soon enough, people were raising questions about the state of mind of Hania and were accusing the actress of being drunk or high on something. But nothing of that sort has been proven yet.

You Might Be Interested In

Hania Aamir Viral Video — Why Did The Clip Get So Much Attention?



It seems like the video was filmed during one of Hania’s styling sessions. She is sitting down getting her hair styled while talking about her look, the use of which may be associated with wigs. The problem does not seem to be with styling, as nothing done by the stylist provoked the storm on the Internet.

Rather, Hania’s speech and facial expressions were under the attention of viewers. Some of them believed that the actress was slurring her words and looked tired.

Hania Aamir Viral Video — What Are People Saying About Her?

As the video made its way through the social media sites, opinions started to get more and more polarized. Whereas some people only showed concern for Hania, there were also those who said that she looked like she was drunk. There were even comments on drugs and an alleged overdose.

Nevertheless, there is no concrete evidence from the video footage in question that would support these allegations. Just because a person looks or sounds like they might have been drinking or using drugs does not mean that it is actually true. Hania herself has never admitted to it either.

Hania Aamir Viral Video — When Was The Video Recorded?

The video clip has recently gotten some recognition in the period of August 23-24, 2026, but the original recording date has yet to be confirmed separately. This is a very crucial part of the context that we lack. The fact that a video is becoming popular again does not imply that it was recorded just prior to this.

Without the original context, it becomes hard to draw any conclusions regarding Hania’s situation at the time.

Hania Aamir Viral Video — What Is The Truth?

For the time being, the only confirmed detail in the story is that Hania Aamir can be seen in the viral styling video, and her actions have led to online debate. It has not been verified that Hania Aamir was drunk or on drugs or was even overdosed in the video.

The actress gained prominence amongst Indian fans via serials such as Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Moreover, Hania has even performed alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaar Ji 3. But this time, her actions have become viral due to her physical appearance.

ALSO READ: Mallika Sherawat MMS Row: She Denied the Clip, But Did Controversy Change Her Bollywood Journey?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hania Aamir Viral Video: What Happened After This Private Clip Surfaced Online? Truth Behind The Controversy
Tags: hania aamirviral video

RELATED News

Surabhi Reddy Viral MMS Row: Who Is She And What Did Teju Say About The Leaked Clip?

Akshara Haasan Private Photo Leak Controversy: Images Trigger Online Buzz

Chandigarh University Viral MMS Video Row: What Really Happened in the Hostel Leak Case?

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: What Happened In The Pakistani TikToker Controversy?

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: Private Clip Of Ex-Lovers Who Married Different People Goes Viral, Here’s Truth Behind ‘Full Video’ Links

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games 2026: How Did Team India Perform in The Previous Edition? Record Medal Tally at Continental Games

AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Live Streaming: Can Ruben Amorim’s Side Start on Winning Note? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: Who Will Win Europa League 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

Why Were Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer And Ishan Kishan Not Selected in ODI Squad Against West Indies? Reason Revealed

‘Never Met Her’, Allegations ‘Evidence-Free’: Aaditya Thackeray Denies Knowing Disha Salian After CBI FIR; What Investigation Says

India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable

‘Illegal and Invalid’: Why India Rejected Pakistan, China Boundary Commission

IIFA 2027 Is Coming To Abu Dhabi! Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor And More To Light Up Yas Island; Check Dates, Venue And Star Line-Up

Bhagwant Mann Govt Constitutes 7-Member Coordination Committee To Coordinate With Sri Akal Takht Sahib On Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act

60:40 Formula Was Established Between Punjab & Haryana; Proposed Rules Seek To Undermine Punjab’s Share In Chandigarh: Baltej Pannu

Hania Aamir Viral Video: What Happened After This Private Clip Surfaced Online? Truth Behind The Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hania Aamir Viral Video: What Happened After This Private Clip Surfaced Online? Truth Behind The Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hania Aamir Viral Video: What Happened After This Private Clip Surfaced Online? Truth Behind The Controversy
Hania Aamir Viral Video: What Happened After This Private Clip Surfaced Online? Truth Behind The Controversy
Hania Aamir Viral Video: What Happened After This Private Clip Surfaced Online? Truth Behind The Controversy
Hania Aamir Viral Video: What Happened After This Private Clip Surfaced Online? Truth Behind The Controversy
Hania Aamir Viral Video: What Happened After This Private Clip Surfaced Online? Truth Behind The Controversy

QUICK LINKS