Happy Dhanteras 2024: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the 5-day Diwali festival, which celebrates spiritual triumph. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29. Here’s a collection of WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your loved ones during this Diwali season.

According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi—the goddess of wealth and prosperity—, Lord Kubera— god of wealth— and Lord Dhanvantari— the deity of health and Ayurveda —came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea. Hence, Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari, is worshipped. However, Lakshmi Puja on Amavasya after two days of Dhantrayodashi is considered more significant.

The best time for Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras is during Pradosh Kaal when Sthir Lagna prevails. Dhanteras Puja Muhurat on October 29, from 06:31 PM to 08:13 PM.

Here’s a collection of Dhanteras messages and quotes to share with your loved ones during this Diwali season

Happy Dhanteras 2024 wishes

Wishing you a Dhanteras full of joy, happiness, and the blessings of Lord Kubera. Have a prosperous year ahead.

May this Dhanteras bring prosperity and good health to you and your loved ones. Happy Dhanteras!

May your life be filled with joy, and your home overflow with health and wealth this Dhanteras.

Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with wealth, happiness, and success. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

On this Dhanteras, may your life be illuminated with the divine light of love and happiness. Shubh Dhanteras.

May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with fortune and prosperity this Dhanteras.

May the blessings of Dhanvantari bring you peace and well-being.

As we celebrate Dhanteras, may your financial goals be achieved, and your dreams turn into reality. Happy Dhanteras!

May Lord Dhanvantrari bless you with good health and well-being. Happy Dhanteras 2024

On this auspicious day of Dhanteras, may all your dreams come true and bring joy into your life. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

May the divine blessings of Dhanteras bring endless wealth and good health your way. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

Dhanteras is an occasion to buy new things and make beautiful memories. Happy Dhanteras to you and your loved ones.

Wishing you and your family a blessed and prosperous Dhanteras!

May this Dhanteras shower you with blessings of prosperity and success. Happy Dhanteras!

Wishing you good health, eternal happiness, and success on Dhanteras and always.

Wishing you and your family an abundance of health, wealth, and prosperity this Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

On this auspicious day, may your wealth multiply, and your troubles disappear. Happy Dhanteras!

Let’s celebrate this Dhanteras with a heart full of gratitude and a home filled with blessings.

May this Dhanteras bring along fresh hope, opportunities, and endless wealth.

May your life be full of happiness and health this Dhanteras.

May Goddess Lakshmi enter your home and fill your life with wealth and abundance. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with new beginnings, success, and happiness. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

May this Dhanteras bring you prosperity, happiness, and good fortune to last through the year.

Let the festival of Dhanteras bring joy, health, and wealth to your doorstep. Happy Dhanteras!

May the glow of diyas and the sounds of bells bring happiness and success to your life. Happy Dhanteras!

May this Dhanteras bring you success, growth, and countless blessings. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

Happy Dhanteras 2024 WhatsApp Messages

May success always be by your side and happiness envelop you. Let your reputation spread like musk, and may Lakshmi’s grace leave even Balaji in awe. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi fill your home with love, wealth, and happiness this Dhanteras. Have a joyful celebration!

On Dhanteras, may your life be adorned with the auspicious blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Wishing you a prosperous year ahead.

May all your aspirations come to fruition, and may Maa Lakshmi’s blessings be upon you. Wishing you endless riches this Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

As we celebrate Dhanteras, may your financial goals be achieved, and your dreams turn into reality. Happy Dhanteras!

Dhanteras marks the beginning of an auspicious festival of lights. May your life be filled with bright moments and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

As we celebrate Dhanteras, may we all find peace in the wealth of love and joy that surrounds us. Wishing you a prosperous day. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

On this blessed occasion of Dhanteras, may your heart be filled with gratitude and your home be filled with abundance and joy. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

May your home shine like diamonds and pearls, and may all obstacles vanish. Wishing you a prosperous Dhanteras! Happy Dhanteras 2024!

The light of Dhanteras illuminates our path toward wealth and happiness.

Happy Dhanteras 2024 Quotes

Wishing that Dhanteras brings new beginnings and great success for our family. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

May the light of Dhanteras fill your heart and home with joy and prosperity.

Any amount of money is wealth if it brings you happiness.”

Dhanteras Light the Way of Wealth and Good Health!”

May your life shine with wealth this Dhanteras!

Wishing you a bright and successful year ahead with warm Dhanteras greetings!

May this Dhanteras bring you prosperity, good health, and immense joy.

Let your life shine with joy and prosperity this Dhanteras!

Sending heartfelt wishes for a radiant Dhanteras filled with divine blessings and hope.

I pray that you are blessed with wealth, health, and endless happiness this Dhanteras.

May wealth, love, and good fortune engulf you on this golden day!

This Dhanteras, let us light up together on our way to a prosperous future