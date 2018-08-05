Happy Friendship Day: Cricket like any other sport has witnessed its share of pairs who have gone on to become best friends. In the history of cricket, there is a number of instances when partnerships between 2 players have turned the course of a match around. Here's a list of cricketers who are best of buddies off and on the cricket field.

Friendship day has been celebrated since its inception, with people never missing their chance to cherish the special bond. Cricket like any other sport has witnessed its share of pairs who have gone on to become best friends. In the history of cricket, there is a number of instances when partnerships between 2 players have turned the course of a match around, when players’ on-field bond converted near losses to major record-breaking victories. Here’s the list of players who bond really well, on and off the cricket field.

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar and Bengal’s Tiger of cricket, Sourav Ganguly, together hold the record of highest partnership runs in a career, scored between 1992-2007 and it’s said that they both changed the Indian cricket in numerous ways. The mutual respect the 2 have for each other on the field and even off the field is commendable. Ganguly credits Sachin for his guidance and has gone on record to say that the player he became, was all because of Sachin.

Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli



It’s known that Virat and Yuvraj call each other ‘sister’ because they think that their bond is greater than brothers. Such is the bond of friendship they cherish. When Kohli started playing for India, he looked up to Yuvraj as an elder brother, later when Yuvraj made his comeback after cancer treatment, Kohli made sure that his transition remains as smooth as possible.

AB De Villiers and Dale Steyn



World’s best all-rounder, AB De Villers and once the world’s fastest bowler Dale Steyn have always got each other’s back. After AB announced his retirement Steyn penned an emotional letter that left everyone teary-eyed. Their bond can be judged from the fact that during IPL when they play against each other, they keep their celebrations subtle so as not to hurt the other person’s sentiments.

Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene



The pair that is often compared to Sachin-Ganguly is Sri Lanka’s Sangakkara and Jayawardene. These men are the absolute legends of the game who went on to redefine the cricket in their country. It’s said that the 2 became friends when they were 15-16 and cherish the same bond till date.

