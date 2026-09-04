Hareem Shah MMS Controversy: Who Leaked The Pakistani TikToker’s Private Videos And What Did She Say About Them?

Hareem Shah MMS Controversy: Hareem Shah, a popular TikToker from Pakistan, was involved in a major scandal in 2023 because of the circulation of personal videos on the internet. In contrast to other “MMS” controversies that often raise questions about the authenticity of the video, Hareem admitted that these videos were not fake. However, the question of how they were leaked is the real controversy here.

Who Did Hareem Shah Blame?

Hareem made allegations against her former friends Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz for gaining access to the videos on her cell phone. She said that the two people had spent some time at her place and had access to her cell phone and passwords. Hareem further stated that the videos had been taken from her cell phone and put up online.

Did The Matter Reach The FIA?

Yes. Hareem filed a case with the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan using cybercrime legislation. In June 2023, Sandal Khattak was detained following a rejection of her pre-arrest bail application concerning Hareem’s complaints.

On the other hand, Sandal denied leaking any videos and argued that all accusations on her side were unfounded. Bail was soon issued to her. This is significant since even though Hareem pointed out both Sandal and Ayesha, the leak could not be confirmed as an unarguable truth.

What Did Hareem Shah Say About The Videos?

Hareem confirmed that the clips were personal and had been recorded earlier on her own phone. She initially appeared defiant about the controversy but later spoke about the emotional effect it had on her family. The incident also became a major example of how quickly private content can spread online once it is shared without consent.

What Is The Truth Behind The Controversy?

The 2023 videos were confirmed to be genuine by Hareem Shah himself. The only thing that came under dispute was that of who leaked them. While Hareem accused Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, Sandal emphatically denied her involvement. Thus, it wasn’t the genuineness of the videos which was being contested but rather the question of privacy infringement and responsibility of leaking the videos.

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