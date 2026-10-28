Hareem Shah Viral MMS: Former Friends, Phone Passwords And A Leak That Sparked A Scandal – What Happened?

Hareem Shah Viral MMS scandal emerged in 2023 following the distribution of some private videos of the Pakistani TikTok star on social media platforms. Differently from other scandals of this kind, in which there is doubt about the authenticity of the leaked videos, Hareem admitted that the videos were real and had been shot using her mobile phone. The main issue was to establish who had released the videos online.

Hareem Shah Viral MMS case centres on allegations against former friends

Hareem accused her former friends Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz of leaking the videos. She alleged that the two had spent time at her home, where they gained access to her mobile phone and passwords. According to Hareem, the clips were taken from her phone and uploaded online.

The controversy led Hareem to approach Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under cybercrime laws. The Hareem Shah Viral MMS case subsequently moved into legal proceedings, with the question of responsibility for the leak becoming its main focus.

Hareem Shah Viral MMS: Sandal Khattak detained in 2023

Sandal Khattak was arrested in June 2023 when the court refused to grant her bail before arrest in relation to the complaints raised by Hareem. Nevertheless, Sandal refuted any claims that she had leaked the videos.

Although Hareem named both Sandal and Ayesha, the allegations did not establish conclusively who had leaked the clips. The Hareem Shah Viral MMS controversy therefore involved a dispute over responsibility for the leak rather than the authenticity of the recordings.

Hareem Shah Viral MMS controversy and its impact on family

Hareem seemed to be defiant in her response to the scandal but later talked about its effects emotionally on her family members. It also put more emphasis on the issue of the dangers of leaking of the private photos over the internet without any consent of the person.

In the case of Hareem Shah Viral MMS scandal, the difference between recognizing the authenticity of the private videos and proving who has uploaded those videos became the main issue in this case. Although Hareem has blamed her old friends, Sandal claimed innocence in this matter.

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