LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Hariyali Teej 2026 Date: When Is Teej? Know Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals

Hariyali Teej 2026 Date: When Is Teej? Know Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals

Hariyali Teej 2026 falls on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. Know the Tritiya Tithi, puja timings, significance, rituals, fasting traditions and celebrations.

Hariyali Teej 2026. Image Credit: AI
Hariyali Teej 2026. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 18:03 IST

This year, Hariyali Teej lands on Saturday, August 15, the same date India marks its Independence Day. The Hindu Panchang places the start of the Tritiya Tithi at 6:47 PM on August 14, running through to 5:29 PM the next evening, giving devotees the whole of the 15th to carry out their main puja rituals.

Puja Muhurat

With the Tritiya tithi holding through most of August 15, women keeping the vrat have a fairly wide window across the day to complete their puja, rather than needing to squeeze it into one narrow slot. Even so, it helps to check the Panchang for one’s own region, as timings can shift a little from place to place.

You Might Be Interested In

Significance Of The Festival

At its core, Hariyali Teej celebrates the coming together of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Legend has it that Parvati spent years, across several lifetimes, in unwavering penance and devotion to win Shiva as her husband, and it was that sheer persistence that eventually softened his resolve. Their union has, over time, become a lasting symbol of love and commitment. The festival also goes by other names, Sawan Teej, Choti Teej and Madhusrava Teej, and carries a weight similar to Karwa Chauth for married Hindu women, particularly across the northern states where it is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Rituals Observed

Married women usually begin the day with a fast undertaken for their husbands’ long life and good health. Preparations for the day include fresh mehndi, bangles, and green outfits that mirror the monsoon’s lushness. A common sight is women gathered on swings hung from Banyan trees, singing folk songs as evening sets in. Families come together too, worshipping Parvati and Shiva side by side and praying for marital harmony, before finally breaking the fast once the evening puja and Teej katha have been completed.

A Festival Of Devotion And Greenery

Set against Shravan’s rain-washed greenery, Hariyali Teej remains one of the festivals women across North India look forward to most, weaving together faith, tradition and the monsoon spirit into one lively celebration.

Also Read: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Lightning Strikes While Using Phone on Charge

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hariyali Teej 2026 Date: When Is Teej? Know Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals

RELATED News

Hariyali Amavasya 2026 On August 12: Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Significance And Vrat Katha Explained

International Youth Day 2026: How AI Is Changing The Way Gen Z Studies, Works And Earns

What Is Sutak Kaal During Total Solar Eclipse in Hindu Religion? Key Traditions, Rules and Restrictions Explained

Sawan Shivratri vs Maha Shivratri: What Is The Difference?

Sawan Maha Shivratri 2026: 7 Shiva-Inspired Habits That Can Help You Practise Discipline And Mindfulness

LATEST NEWS

Hariyali Teej 2026 Date: When Is Teej? Know Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals

La Liga 2026: Check All You Need to Know – Start Date, Time, Teams, Matchday 1 Fixtures, Predictions, Live Streaming Details, Where and When to Watch on TV, Laptop in India, Spain

Pune Self-Styled Godman Swapnil Lande Accused Of Abusing Minor, Whispers Mantras While Making Her Sit On Lap

Sunita Ahuja Takes A Dig At Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani’s Dressing Style; ‘Sugar Daddy Itna Ameer Hai…’ | WATCH

Durand Cup 2026 Quarterfinals: Full Schedule, Fixtures, List Of Teams Qualified and Timings

Juniper Hotels to Invest Rs 850 Crore to Develop Landmark Luxury Hotel in New Delhi

16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Lightning Strikes While Using Phone On Charge

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates

Why Does Mayawati Avoid Sarees? The Story Behind Her Signature White Attire

FC Barcelona Shortlist Luis Suárez as Alternative to Julián Álvarez Amid Transfer Uncertainty

Hariyali Teej 2026 Date: When Is Teej? Know Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hariyali Teej 2026 Date: When Is Teej? Know Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hariyali Teej 2026 Date: When Is Teej? Know Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals
Hariyali Teej 2026 Date: When Is Teej? Know Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals
Hariyali Teej 2026 Date: When Is Teej? Know Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals
Hariyali Teej 2026 Date: When Is Teej? Know Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals

QUICK LINKS