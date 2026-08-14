Hariyali Teej 2026 Date: When Is Teej? Know Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals

This year, Hariyali Teej lands on Saturday, August 15, the same date India marks its Independence Day. The Hindu Panchang places the start of the Tritiya Tithi at 6:47 PM on August 14, running through to 5:29 PM the next evening, giving devotees the whole of the 15th to carry out their main puja rituals.

Puja Muhurat

With the Tritiya tithi holding through most of August 15, women keeping the vrat have a fairly wide window across the day to complete their puja, rather than needing to squeeze it into one narrow slot. Even so, it helps to check the Panchang for one’s own region, as timings can shift a little from place to place.

Significance Of The Festival

At its core, Hariyali Teej celebrates the coming together of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Legend has it that Parvati spent years, across several lifetimes, in unwavering penance and devotion to win Shiva as her husband, and it was that sheer persistence that eventually softened his resolve. Their union has, over time, become a lasting symbol of love and commitment. The festival also goes by other names, Sawan Teej, Choti Teej and Madhusrava Teej, and carries a weight similar to Karwa Chauth for married Hindu women, particularly across the northern states where it is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Rituals Observed

Married women usually begin the day with a fast undertaken for their husbands’ long life and good health. Preparations for the day include fresh mehndi, bangles, and green outfits that mirror the monsoon’s lushness. A common sight is women gathered on swings hung from Banyan trees, singing folk songs as evening sets in. Families come together too, worshipping Parvati and Shiva side by side and praying for marital harmony, before finally breaking the fast once the evening puja and Teej katha have been completed.

A Festival Of Devotion And Greenery

Set against Shravan’s rain-washed greenery, Hariyali Teej remains one of the festivals women across North India look forward to most, weaving together faith, tradition and the monsoon spirit into one lively celebration.

Also Read: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Lightning Strikes While Using Phone on Charge