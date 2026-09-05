Hatia UNO Viral MMS: Bangladesh Officer’s 29-Second Intimate Video That Created A Storm Online

Hatia UNO Md Alauddin, who served as an Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), was declared as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) after a 29-second video clip, in which he appeared along with a young woman, became viral on social media in April 2026.

The MMS of the Hatia UNO became popular on social networking sites, despite some people casting doubts on the genuineness of the video. The video was uploaded on a Monday and was viral, bringing into light the issue of privacy, cybercrime and the emerging trend of deepfakes. There were also rumors about a “honey trap”, however, no official confirmation could be obtained.

Hatia UNO viral MMS row: Why was Alauddin made an OSD?

The Ministry of Public Administration responded by issuing an order making Alauddin an OSD. The order was signed by a senior assistant secretary. The move effectively took him away from his active administrative duties while the matter awaited further clarity.

The Hatia UNO viral MMS case came right after the brief video clip gained huge popularity on the Internet. Although the video seemed to show Alauddin in an uncomfortable position, there was nothing concrete proving that it was real. Thus, the matter at hand revolved around the video as well as the digital tampering issue.

Hatia UNO viral MMS: What did Alauddin say about the video?

Alauddin strongly rejected the video and said it was a deepfake made using AI. He alleged that the clip had been circulated with malicious intent and linked the campaign to his previous posting area.

Following the circulation of the Hatia UNO viral MMS, Alauddin reportedly left his workplace and became unreachable, with his phone switched off. Authorities had not confirmed a formal investigation at the time, leaving questions over who created or circulated the video.

Hatia UNO viral MMS case raises questions over deepfakes

The controversy also highlighted the wider problem of manipulated videos being used to target individuals. The Hatia UNO viral MMS claims generated debate over how quickly unverified intimate footage can spread and how difficult it can be to establish whether such material is genuine.

The incident should be viewed in its April 2026 context, as there have been no new developments provided in the material. The Hatia UNO viral MMS controversy remains a case involving disputed footage, Alauddin’s deepfake allegation and the administrative action taken against him at the time.

Hatia UNO viral MMS: What remains unclear?

The authenticity of the 29-second video was never established in the information available for this report. Alauddin maintained that it was digitally fabricated, while the “honey trap” theory remained speculation without official confirmation.

For now, the Hatia UNO viral MMS episode is significant less for the unverified contents of the clip and more for the questions it raised about privacy, cybercrime, AI-generated deepfakes and the consequences of viral allegations involving public officials.

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