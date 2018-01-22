The huge surge on Pornhub came after traffic plunged some 77% from its usual numbers as terrified residents presumably took shelter. The Hawaii state falls between the flight path of North Korea and the United States. The alert of ballistic missile came in months after Kim Jong Un had tested its ballistic missile. Reports say, it is unlikely that North Korea would actually fire at Hawaii, but the state has been preparing for a worst-case scenario.

Later, when the threat was termed to be false, it seemed that almost all the Hawaiians straight away went online to get rid of their ‘stress’

Over 1.5 million people were left in a pure panic after they suddenly received a ballistic missile threat from the authorities. However, the threat was later termed to be a ‘false alarm’. On Saturday, the Hawaiian authorities issued a threat alarm stating, “Ballistic missile threat inbounds to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.” Following the issued threat, many local broadcasters even stopped the game in between to announce the attack on the state. Meanwhile, later when the threat was termed to be false, it seemed that almost all the Hawaiians straight away went online to get rid of their ‘stress’.

If you get to know that that you are about to die in next moment, one tends to recall all the moments they have always dreamt of doing in their life. Meanwhile, in this case, Hawaiians seem to be pretty much into online porn. According to a report by Pornhub, the online porn view in Hawaii was up by at least 50 % than usual, right after the second message was sent out. The second message termed the threat message as ‘false alarm’. Pornhub is a pornographic video sharing website and the largest pornography site on the Internet. Pornhub was launched in Montreal, providing professional and amateur photography since 2007.

According to the statistics of Pornhub, the active users from Hawaii on the porn site were at the highest just 15 minutes after the second message was sent out that termed the threat false. As per a report by Pornhub, huge surge came after traffic plunged some 77% from its usual numbers as terrified residents presumably took shelter. As per the year-end report released by the Pornhub along with XHamsters, it was found that women from across the world watch more porn than men. In the reports, Pornhub named Sunny Leone as the most searched porn star in India and 5th highest in the world.