He Couldn’t Leave Railway Duty on Karwa Chauth, So His Wife Travelled to Meet Him and Celebrate the Festival Together, Video Goes Viral

Karwa Chauth is often associated with couples celebrating together at home. However, work commitments can sometimes keep husbands and wives apart on the special occasion. One such moment has now caught the attention of social media users. A viral video shared on X shows a married couple celebrating Karwa Chauth despite the husband’s demanding railway duty. The man was operating a train and could not get leave to return home for the festival.

However, his wife was determined not to let his work schedule come in the way of their celebrations. She managed to reach him while he was on duty, creating an unexpected and emotional reunion.

Couple Celebrates Karwa Chauth Amid Railway Duty

The video captures the affectionate moment on the train as the husband was committed to his busy work schedule, and the wife’s unexpected entry helped them celebrate the festival together. In this unusual case, the wife made efforts to reach her husband and turned the husband’s ordinary working day into a memorable Karwa Chauth celebration.

The video has struck an emotional chord with viewers. Many social media users have appreciated the wife’s gesture and the couple’s efforts to stay together despite professional responsibilities.

Another Couple Celebrates Karwa Chauth During Bengaluru-Bihar Train Journey

In another heartwarming incident, a couple travelling by train from Bengaluru to Bihar also found a special way to celebrate Karwa Chauth. According to a report, the couple celebrated the festival during their long train journey. Their celebration stood out because they did not allow travel commitments or the unusual surroundings to take away from the occasion.

The incident has added another touching moment to the growing collection of Karwa Chauth videos circulating on social media.

Social Media Users Appreciate Couples’ Gestures

Both incidents highlight how couples find different ways to celebrate special occasions despite busy schedules, professional commitments and long distances. While one wife went out of her way to meet her husband during his railway duty, another couple celebrated the festival while travelling between two cities.