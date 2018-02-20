It was an amazing moment when a herd of elephants showed their gratitude by saluting locals and forest officials for rescuing their baby. This happened when a baby elephant plunged into a ditch in a jungle near the village area. The ditch being too deep the baby elephant had to be rescued by forest officials.

It was an amazing moment when a herd of elephants showed their gratitude by saluting locals and forest officials for rescuing their baby. This happened when a baby elephant plunged into a ditch in a jungle near the village area. The ditch being too deep the baby elephant had to be rescued by forest officials. A poor baby elephant plunged into a ditch in a jungle of Kerala, India. The baby elephant was crying in agony after being separated from the family. On the other side of the river, a herd of elephants looked on hopelessly not knowing how to save the baby elephant from distress.

The helpless baby elephant cried in agony when he was unable to skip the pit. Several locals gathered at the spot to try and help the animal in distress. But their efforts failed. Not knowing what to do they called the forest officials for help. The elephant was fortunately rescued by the local and forest officials who retrieved him from the river with the help of an excavator. It was an amazing moment when the herd of elephants to show their gratitude saluted the officials for rescuing the baby.

While the baby elephant was being rescued the herd of the elephant family was waiting and watching it from the other side of the river. The helplessness of the baby elephant family was seen clearly. The forest officials tried digging the ditch with the help of an excavator to make a ladder for the baby elephant in order to climb it and make its way out to the pitch. The baby elephant was terrified after the digging process began. Finally, after some effort the baby elephant was able to skip the ditch and lurched towards its family who were desperately waiting for him on the other side of the river.

The crowd got stunned when the herd of the elephants saluted the locals and forest officials for showing their humanity and mankind upon the baby elephant. Animals no more trust human beings as they have become a source of danger for the animal as they use them for their benefit and some even brutally torture them.

