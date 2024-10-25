Here’s A Guide Of Things To Buy And Not To Buy This Dhanteras

The word "Dhanteras" derives from the Sanskrit words "Dhan," meaning wealth, and "Teras," referring to the thirteenth day of the lunar cycle.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. The word “Dhanteras” derives from the Sanskrit words “Dhan,” meaning wealth, and “Teras,” referring to the thirteenth day of the lunar cycle.

Celebrated on the Trayodashi Tithi of the Kartik month, this auspicious day is dedicated to welcoming prosperity, health, and success into one’s life.

For Dhanteras 2024, observed on October 29, many follow the tradition of purchasing specific items believed to invite positive energy, wealth, and fortune for the coming year. Here’s a guide on what to buy and what to avoid on this special day.

What to Buy on Dhanteras 2024

Gold and Silver

Purchasing gold and silver on Dhanteras is a time-honored tradition. These metals symbolize prosperity and financial security, making them ideal for this auspicious day. Buying gold jewelry, coins, or silver utensils is believed to invite wealth and good luck into the home.

Lakshmi-Ganesha Idols

To welcome blessings from the divine, people bring home idols of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. Placing these idols in your home and worshiping them during Diwali is believed to enhance prosperity and wisdom.

Utensils

Kitchen utensils, especially those made of steel, copper, or brass, are popular Dhanteras purchases. According to tradition, these items invite harmony, abundance, and sustenance to the household.

Electronics

Many people buy gadgets like smartphones, laptops, or home appliances on Dhanteras. These purchases align with modern needs and symbolize an upgrade in life, enhancing productivity and convenience in the household.

Broom (Jhadu)

Although unconventional, buying a new broom on Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious. The broom is symbolic of sweeping away negativity and financial obstacles, clearing the path for positivity and prosperity.

What Not to Buy on Dhanteras 2024

Items Made of Glass

Glass is often considered inauspicious for Dhanteras. Its fragile nature symbolizes instability, so it’s best to avoid buying glass items on this day.

Sharp Objects

Knives, scissors, and other sharp tools are associated with cutting or severing ties, which can bring bad luck. Therefore, it’s advised not to purchase sharp objects on Dhanteras.

Black Items

Black is traditionally linked with negativity. Avoiding black items and clothing on Dhanteras is believed to keep negative energy at bay.

Plastic or Broken Items

Plastic items are often considered low in energy, while broken items may invite bad luck or financial losses. Avoid buying these to maintain positive energy in the home.

Lending or Borrowing Money

Financial transactions, such as lending or borrowing money, are avoided on Dhanteras. Lending money is seen as giving away your wealth and positivity, which may lead to financial instability.

Dhanteras is a day of spiritual and material significance, marking the start of the Diwali festival. By following these shopping traditions and avoiding certain items, people can invite prosperity, health, and happiness into their lives.

Whether it’s investing in gold, buying a broom for symbolic cleansing, or upgrading household essentials, thoughtful purchases on Dhanteras serve as a reminder of the importance of prosperity, well-being, and positivity.

