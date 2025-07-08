Here’s How The Iconic Murthal Dhaba Made Crores By Serving Free Food To Truck Drivers

It seems unimaginable beyond words to earn crores just by serving free food right? Without any doubt, it feels difficult to earn such a hefty amount by doing this kind of charitable work. However, in 1956, a man named Sardar Prakash Singh used this strategy of giving discounted food to successfully expand his business. Prakash Singh started a small dhaba in Murthal where he served basic meals like dal, roti, sabzi and chawal for free to the drivers who passed by the highway. The dhaba only used to be a small tent where the drivers would sit on the charpais and enjoy their food in the open.

How Sardar Prakash Singh’s strategy of discounted rates worked?

What started as a humble beginning for Mr Sardar Prakash Singh soon increased his popularity amongst the food lovers and today his restaurant Amrik Sukhdev is one of the most iconic food joints in Delhi-NCR. Amrik Sukhdev has become a popular food joint amongst customers of all age groups. An Instagram creator named Rocky Saggoo Capital, who posts content related to real estate and business, shared a video talking about the journey of Amrik Sukhdev and has revealed how Sardar Prakash Singh catered to the truck drivers for free.

The business expanded with the entry of Prakash Singh’s sons in business

Rocky said that in 1990, Sardar Prakash Singh’s sons, Amrik and Sukhdev, joined the business. They started working with their father and decided to take the food joint forward with a more planned approach. The restaurant expanded over the period of time and started serving not just North Indian food to the customers but also South Indian options to cater to a wider customer base.

Social media users came up with a negative response to Rocky’s video and commented that the food served here is overpriced and also bad in taste. Another mentioned that the truck drivers, who got food at discounted rates in this restaurant, cannot get the same now due to soaring prices. In the comment section, one of the users mentioned the names of other restaurants in Murthal apart from the Amrik Sukhdev.

