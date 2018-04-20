Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections 2018, an activist from Haveri has come up with a unique idea to promote voting in the state. Siddappa Doddachikkannanavar is all set to marry Jyothi on April 27. So, the couple has designed their wedding card like a voter Id to urge the wedding guests to go and cast their votes on MAy 12.

A man from Karnataka’s Haveri has come up with a unique idea to promote voting in the state ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. While the state parties are exerting themselves to ensure a maximum number of constituents should come out on the day of polling, May 12, Siddappa Doddachikkannanavar, a Kannada activist from Haveri, has designed his wedding card like a voter ID to spread awareness about voting with an aim to urge people to exercise their voting rights.

According to a report in the Banglore Mirror, Siddappa will marry Jyothi, a BCom graduate in Hangal on April 27. Reports said that Siddappa, an employee with Railways at Vasco in Goa and an activist wanted to do something out of the box with his wedding invitation card. After discussing it with a friend of his, he suggested that they should do something keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections slated for 224 constituencies of Karnataka.

Eventually, they come up with this idea to design a wedding card that resembles the voter ID card. A copy of the wedding invitation has been sent to Haveri Deputy Commissioner Dr Venkatesh and Superintendent of Police Dr K Parashurama. The invitation card has the national emblem on the top of it and a unique code ‘SJMRG27042018’, which is a combination of Siddappa and Jyothi’s initials along with the date of the wedding. In the place of passport size photo, a photograph of the couple is placed. The marriage date and place is also mentioned below it.

The card also carries the important message – “Your vote is valuable” to motivate people to come out and vote. Apparently, the invite is both asking guests to come to the wedding and also requesting them to compulsory vote on the D-Day. “Exercise the franchise with clear conscience” is also printed on the card to stop the voters from selling the votes. About 1,200 cards have been printed to invite people, friends, and relatives.

