Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
Hindu Girl Inspires Netizens As She Serves Iftaar at Jama Masjid During Ramzan; Video Goes Viral

Despite being a Hindu, Neha Bharti visits Jama Masjid every day throughout Ramzan to distribute Iftaar. Her actions serve as a powerful example of love and unity, rising above religious divides and political narratives.

Hindu Girl Inspires Netizens As She Serves Iftaar at Jama Masjid During Ramzan; Video Goes Viral

Despite being a Hindu, Neha Bharti visits Jama Masjid every day throughout Ramzan to distribute Iftaar, becoming a powerful example for all.


As the holy month of Ramzan unfolds, India continues to stand as a beacon of communal harmony, where people from different religions coexist with peace and brotherhood. However, amid this harmony, some individuals attempt to spread division. In contrast, a heartwarming video of a young woman from Delhi, Neha Bharti, has gone viral, capturing her selfless act of serving Iftaar to Muslims during this sacred time.

Breaking Religious Barriers

Despite being a Hindu, Neha Bharti visits Jama Masjid every day throughout Ramzan to distribute Iftaar. Her actions serve as a powerful example of love and unity, rising above religious divides and political narratives. Neha, who also runs an NGO, has chosen to dedicate her time to this noble initiative, ensuring that those observing the fast have a fulfilling meal to break it. Her presence at Jama Masjid has become a daily highlight, with people eagerly waiting for her arrival, appreciating her generosity and kindness.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Bharti 🩶 (@i_am_neha_bharti)

Inspired by Family, Driven by Love

Neha shares that the immense love and respect she receives at Jama Masjid encourage her to continue her initiative. Interestingly, it was her own family that inspired her to start this heartfelt effort. When she first thought about contributing, she was unsure where to begin. Eventually, she decided on Jama Masjid, as it is close to her home and serves as a gathering place for many during Iftaar.

Her journey from an idea to a daily commitment reflects the power of simple yet meaningful gestures in bridging religious and social gaps.

A Message of Peace in Troubling Times

This inspiring video has emerged at a time when the country needs strong examples of communal unity. While some elements attempt to create discord, the overwhelming majority of society embraces peace. Neha’s efforts stand as a shining light of harmony, reminding people of the shared human values that go beyond religion. Her actions have not gone unnoticed, as social media has been flooded with admiration and praise for her work.

Overwhelming Support from All Communities

Neha emphasizes that her efforts would not be possible without the support she receives from people of all backgrounds. Contributions for arranging Iftaar come from both Hindus and Muslims, proving that when communities come together, positive change happens.

Social media users have showered her with heartfelt appreciation. Comments such as, “Didi, may Allah bless you with success,” have poured in, while others have expressed their eagerness to join her in this noble work. Many have filled the comment section with heart emojis, showing their deep admiration and respect for her act of kindness.

