Holi 2025: March 13 or 14? Check the Exact Date & Muhurat Here

Holi is a two-day festival marked by Holika Dahan (Chhoti Holi) on the first day, followed by Rangwali Holi on the second day.

Holi, the festival of colors, joy, and togetherness, is one of the most anticipated celebrations in India. It is a time when people come together, forgetting differences, to revel in the spirit of happiness, laughter, and love. But every year, there is a common question: When is Holi celebrated?

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Holi 2025: Date and Timings

Holi is a two-day festival marked by Holika Dahan (Chhoti Holi) on the first day, followed by Rangwali Holi on the second day.

Holika Dahan: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Rangwali Holi: Friday, March 14, 2025

According to the Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi (full moon phase) starts at 10:35 AM on March 13 and ends at 12:23 PM on March 14. This confirms that Holika Dahan will be observed on the evening of March 13, while the grand celebration of colors will take place on March 14.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Holi 2025: History and Mythology

Holi has deep-rooted significance in Hindu mythology, associated with the victory of good over evil.

The Legend of Holika Dahan

The most popular legend behind Holi is the story of Prahlad and Holika. Prahlad, a devout follower of Lord Vishnu, was the son of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, who wanted to be worshiped as a god. Enraged by his son’s devotion to Vishnu, Hiranyakashipu plotted to kill him with the help of his sister Holika, who had a magical cloak that made her immune to fire.

Holika tricked Prahlad into sitting in a burning pyre with her, but by divine intervention, the cloak flew off and protected Prahlad instead, while Holika perished in the flames. This event is commemorated with Holika Dahan, symbolizing the triumph of faith and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

The Story of Radha-Krishna

Another beloved tale linked to Holi is that of Lord Krishna and Radha. As per legend, Krishna, who had a dark complexion, was insecure about whether fair-skinned Radha would accept him. His mother, Yashoda, playfully suggested that he apply color to Radha’s face. This fun-loving tradition of smearing colors has since become an integral part of Holi celebrations, especially in Vrindavan and Mathura, where grand festivities take place.

Holi 2025: Rituals and Traditions

1. Holika Dahan (March 13, 2025)

On the eve of Holi, people gather to light a bonfire, signifying the burning of evil forces. The fire is worshiped, and offerings like grains, coconuts, and wood are made. Many people walk around the fire three, five, or seven times while chanting prayers for prosperity and protection from negative energies.

2. Rangwali Holi (March 14, 2025)

The second day of Holi, also known as Dhuleti, is when people take to the streets, playing with colors, splashing water, and dancing to festive songs. The air is filled with gulal (colored powder), water balloons, and the fragrance of traditional sweets like Gujiya, Malpua, and Thandai.

Holi is not bound by age or social status—everyone from children to elders, friends to strangers, takes part in the playful festivities.

Holi 2025: Celebrations Across India

While Holi is celebrated across India, some regions have their own unique traditions:

Barsana & Nandgaon: Known for Lathmar Holi, where women playfully hit men with sticks.

Vrindavan & Mathura: Famous for Phoolon Wali Holi, where flowers replace colors in a mesmerizing display.

Punjab: Celebrated as Hola Mohalla, with martial arts displays and horse-riding events.

West Bengal: Known as Dol Jatra, where idols of Radha and Krishna are carried in processions.

Playing Holi Safely

While Holi is a festival of fun, it is important to celebrate responsibly:

Use organic colors instead of chemical-based ones.



Protect your skin and hair with oil or moisturizer before playing.



Avoid mischief and respect others’ boundaries.



Drink Thandai in moderation, avoiding excessive consumption of bhaang.

Holi is more than just a festival; it is a celebration of life, love, and togetherness. It bridges gaps, strengthens relationships, and reminds us that good always triumphs over evil. So, this March 14, 2025, embrace the spirit of Holi with open hearts, laughter, and vibrant colors!

Wishing you all a Happy and Safe Holi!

ALSO READ: Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Woman Strips Naked On Flight, Screams For 25 Minutes Forcing The Aircraft To Return