Thursday, March 13, 2025
  • Holi 2025: What’s Open, What’s Closed In Delhi On March 14

Holi 2025: What’s Open, What’s Closed In Delhi On March 14

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, all private and public sector banks in Delhi will be closed on March 14 for Holi. Additionally, government offices will also remain shut for the day.

Holi 2025: What’s Open, What’s Closed In Delhi On March 14


Banks, schools, and liquor stores will all be closed as Delhi gets ready for Holi on March 14. The primary celebrations of Holi, the festival of colors, take place on March 14 after Holika Dahan on March 13. Several public services will be impacted because of the festival’s importance. Here is a list of Delhi’s Friday open and closed locations.

What’s Closed?

1. Banks and Government Offices

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, all private and public sector banks in Delhi will be closed on March 14 for Holi. Additionally, government offices will also remain shut for the day.

2. Schools and Colleges

All government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed on March 14 for the Holi celebrations. Colleges and universities are also expected to observe the holiday.

3. Liquor Shops

Delhi will observe a dry day on March 14, meaning liquor shops, bars, and alcohol-serving establishments will remain shut throughout the day. This measure is implemented annually to prevent incidents related to public intoxication and to ensure safety during the festivities.

4. Delhi Metro Services (Limited Operations)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that metro services, including the Airport Express Line, will not be operational until 2:30 PM on March 14. After that, normal services will resume from terminal stations on all lines.

5. Stock Market

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on March 14 for trading due to the Holi holiday.

What’s Open?

1. Emergency Health Services

While OPD services may be limited in some government and private hospitals, emergency services, pharmacies, and clinics will remain operational to provide essential healthcare support.

2. Essential Services

Public utilities such as water, electricity, and emergency helplines will continue to function without disruption.

3. Restaurants and Shopping Malls

Although some markets may open late, major shopping malls, restaurants, and eateries are expected to operate normally after noon, allowing residents and tourists to enjoy Holi celebrations.

Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly, considering these closures and partial services. As Delhi gears up for the festivities, authorities have urged people to celebrate responsibly and respect public regulations.

