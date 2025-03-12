Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  Holika Dahan 2025 Marks The Beginning Of Holi! Know The Date, Time, And Significance Of This Auspicious Ritual

Holika Dahan 2025 Marks The Beginning Of Holi! Know The Date, Time, And Significance Of This Auspicious Ritual

Holika Dahan 2025 falls on March 13, with the auspicious Muhurta from 11:26 PM to 12:31 AM. Follow the right timing to ensure prosperity and avoid misfortune.

Holika Dahan 2025 Marks The Beginning Of Holi! Know The Date, Time, And Significance Of This Auspicious Ritual


Holika Dahan, also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi, is a significant Hindu festival that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. Celebrated on the eve of Holi, this ritual involves lighting bonfires to commemorate the burning of Holika, the demoness who attempted to harm Prahlad, a devout follower of Lord Vishnu.

In 2025, Holika Dahan falls on Thursday, March 13, with the most auspicious Holika Dahan Muhurta occurring between 11:26 PM and 12:31 AM on March 14. The grand celebration of Rangwali Holi, where people play with colors, will take place on Friday, March 14.

Holika Dahan 2025: Date and Time

Event Date & Time
Holika Dahan Thursday, March 13, 2025
Holika Dahan Muhurta 11:26 PM to 12:31 AM, March 14
Rangwali Holi Friday, March 14, 2025
Bhadra Punchha 06:57 PM to 08:14 PM
Bhadra Mukha 08:14 PM to 10:22 PM
Purnima Tithi Begins 10:35 AM, March 13, 2025
Purnima Tithi Ends 12:23 PM, March 14, 2025

Significance of Holika Dahan Timing

According to Hindu scriptures, Holika Dahan should be performed during Pradosh Kaal (the evening period after sunset) while the Purnima Tithi is still active. However, an important factor to consider is the presence of Bhadra, an inauspicious period that must be avoided.

  • Bhadra prevails during the first half of Purnima Tithi, and conducting Holika Dahan during this time is considered inauspicious.
  • The ritual should only be performed after Bhadra ends or during the Bhadra Punchha (the tail end of Bhadra), which is considered less harmful.
  • Performing Holika Dahan during Bhadra Mukha (the front part of Bhadra) is strictly prohibited, as it is believed to bring misfortune to individuals, families, and even the nation.

How is the Holika Dahan Muhurta Decided?

Astrologers follow strict guidelines while selecting the most suitable time for Holika Dahan:

  • Pradosh Kaal is the most preferred time, provided that Purnima Tithi is active and Bhadra has ended.
  • If Bhadra continues into Pradosh Kaal, the ritual should be performed only after Bhadra ends.
  • If Bhadra extends beyond midnight, then Holika Dahan should be performed during Bhadra Punchha, which is considered a tolerable period.

What If Pradosh Kaal or Bhadra Punchha is Not Available?

In rare cases where neither Pradosh Kaal nor Bhadra Punchha is available for Holika Dahan, the ritual should still be performed during Pradosh Kaal, even if it is not the most ideal timing.

Why is the Correct Muhurta Important?

Unlike other Hindu festivals, where performing puja at an incorrect time simply reduces its benefits, performing Holika Dahan at the wrong time is believed to invite suffering and bad luck. This is why choosing the right Muhurta is extremely important.

Ensuring Accuracy in Holika Dahan Timings

Astrologers use precise calculations to determine the Bhadra Mukha, Bhadra Punchha, Pradosh Kaal, and midnight period to ensure the most auspicious time for Holika Dahan. Since Hindu midnight differs from the standard 12:00 AM, following the correct Vedic time is essential for an accurate Holika Dahan ritual.

As the festival of Holika Dahan approaches, devotees are advised to observe the correct Muhurta to ensure prosperity, protection, and happiness. The sacred flames of Holika Dahan not only destroy negativity but also bring positive energy, marking the arrival of Holi with joy and devotion.

