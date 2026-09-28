Honey Rose Obscene Videos: Why Is The Actress Trending And What’s The Truth?

Malayalam actress Honey Rose is once again being widely searched online, with searches around alleged “obscene videos” drawing attention on social media. However, the online chatter needs to be separated from verified facts. There is no reliable evidence in the sources reviewed that establishes the existence of an authentic obscene video involving Honey Rose. The actress has, in fact, previously been at the centre of a major cyber-harassment controversy involving obscene remarks and online abuse.

Why Is Honey Rose Trending Again?

Honey Rose became the subject of intense online attention after she complained about sexually coloured and derogatory remarks made about her on social media. In January 2025, Kerala Police registered a case following her complaint, and several people were booked over allegedly offensive comments. One person was arrested during the investigation. The controversy also involved businessman Boby Chemmanur, against whom police registered a case based on Rose’s complaint. The charges included allegations under provisions relating to sexually coloured remarks and transmission of obscene material electronically. Chemmanur denied the allegations at the time.

What Is The Truth Behind The ‘Obscene Video’ Searches?

The key point is that online searches and social media claims do not establish that a genuine obscene video exists. Honey Rose has previously spoken publicly about cyberbullying, body-shaming and videos being circulated or used to make inappropriate comments about her. More recently, in June 2026, Chemmanur publicly apologised to Honey Rose over his remarks. Rose subsequently said that she and her family accepted the apology, while the future of the legal proceedings remained a separate matter.

Social Media Claims Vs Verified Facts

The renewed searches appear to be mixing older controversies with unverified claims circulating online. Until there is credible confirmation from the actress, police or a reliable news source, claims about an alleged obscene video should not be treated as established fact. For now, the documented story surrounding Honey Rose is one of online harassment, cyberbullying and a legal complaint—not verified evidence of an authentic obscene video involving the actress.

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