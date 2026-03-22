Hostel Warden Caught On Camera Brutally Beating Student With Stick At Vedic Institute In Ujjain; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Ujjain: A disturbing video from Ujjain has triggered widespread outrage after it showed a hostel warden allegedly beating a student with a stick inside a reputed institute. The incident reportedly took place at Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan, where a viral clip captures the warden repeatedly hitting a young student while questioning him.

In the video, the warden can be heard scolding the student for allegedly sleeping on another student’s bed. He continues to shout and strike the student, who appears visibly distressed.

Identity Of Warden Surfaces

According to reports, the man seen in the video has been identified as a hostel warden named Dattadas Shevde. The footage also shows a few other individuals present in the background during the incident.

Social Media Outrage

The video has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from users. Many have condemned the act, raising concerns over student safety and the use of physical punishment in educational institutions.

Was it just a bed that was changed… or has humanity changed too? 🤷

In Ujjain, at Maharshi Sandipani Vedvidya Sansthan, a student was brutally beaten just for sleeping on another student’s bed. pic.twitter.com/SLgyZwOj05 — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) March 22, 2026

I highly condemn, beating the student such mercilessly allegedly at Maharishi Sandeepani Vedic Vidya Sansthan, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The accusation, for merely sleeping on another student’s bed. Such violence can never be justified over something so trivial. Request… pic.twitter.com/fTyOPsLVim — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) March 22, 2026

Is this justified? In the name of discipline,a Child is beaten mercilessly,reportedly in some Gurukul type institution. Imagine if no one had recorded it, how would such incidents even come to light? How can parents send their children to such places?https://t.co/mR6Qj5itTC — Manu🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@mshahi0024) March 22, 2026

The incident has sparked calls for strict action against those responsible.

Authorities Yet To Respond

As outrage grows online, there has been no detailed official statement yet regarding action against the warden. The incident has, however, intensified the debate around discipline practices and student welfare in hostels.

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