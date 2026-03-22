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Home > Offbeat News > Hostel Warden Caught On Camera Brutally Beating Student With Stick At Vedic Institute In Ujjain; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Hostel Warden Caught On Camera Brutally Beating Student With Stick At Vedic Institute In Ujjain; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Ujjain: A disturbing video from Ujjain has triggered widespread outrage after it showed a hostel warden allegedly beating a student with a stick inside a reputed institute. The incident reportedly took place at Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan.

Hostel Warden Caught On Camera Brutally Beating Student With Stick At Vedic Institute In Ujjain; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media (Via X)
Hostel Warden Caught On Camera Brutally Beating Student With Stick At Vedic Institute In Ujjain; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 22, 2026 12:27:26 IST

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Hostel Warden Caught On Camera Brutally Beating Student With Stick At Vedic Institute In Ujjain; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Ujjain: A disturbing video from Ujjain has triggered widespread outrage after it showed a hostel warden allegedly beating a student with a stick inside a reputed institute. The incident reportedly took place at Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan, where a viral clip captures the warden repeatedly hitting a young student while questioning him.

In the video, the warden can be heard scolding the student for allegedly sleeping on another student’s bed. He continues to shout and strike the student, who appears visibly distressed.

Identity Of Warden Surfaces

According to reports, the man seen in the video has been identified as a hostel warden named Dattadas Shevde. The footage also shows a few other individuals present in the background during the incident.

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Social Media Outrage

The video has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from users. Many have condemned the act, raising concerns over student safety and the use of physical punishment in educational institutions.

The incident has sparked calls for strict action against those responsible.

Authorities Yet To Respond

As outrage grows online, there has been no detailed official statement yet regarding action against the warden. The incident has, however, intensified the debate around discipline practices and student welfare in hostels.

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Hostel Warden Caught On Camera Brutally Beating Student With Stick At Vedic Institute In Ujjain; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

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Hostel Warden Caught On Camera Brutally Beating Student With Stick At Vedic Institute In Ujjain; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH
Hostel Warden Caught On Camera Brutally Beating Student With Stick At Vedic Institute In Ujjain; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH
Hostel Warden Caught On Camera Brutally Beating Student With Stick At Vedic Institute In Ujjain; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH
Hostel Warden Caught On Camera Brutally Beating Student With Stick At Vedic Institute In Ujjain; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

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