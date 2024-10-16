Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
How a 64-Year-Old Retired SBI Employee Cracks NEET, Fulfills Doctor Dream

Age is often seen as a limitation, but for some, it is merely a number, a reflection of time that should not hinder their ambitions.

How a 64-Year-Old Retired SBI Employee Cracks NEET, Fulfills Doctor Dream

Age is often seen as a limitation, but for some, it is merely a number, a reflection of time that should not hinder their ambitions. This belief was exemplified by Jay Kishore Pradhan, a 64-year-old man from India, who proved that passion and perseverance can overcome any barrier. In 2020, Jay successfully cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at an age when many people choose to relax and settle into retirement. His remarkable story of determination has inspired people across the country and serves as a reminder that it is never too late to chase your dreams.

From Banker to Medical Student

Jay Kishore Pradhan had a long and successful career, retiring as a Deputy Manager at the State Bank of India (SBI) after serving for 40 years. For most, retirement marks a period of relaxation, where one can finally enjoy the fruits of their labor. However, Jay had other plans. Despite his decades of service, he harbored a lifelong dream: to enter the medical field. With his family responsibilities fulfilled and retirement behind him, Jay seized the opportunity to pursue his passion.

Jay’s interest in medicine was not a recent development. He had initially aspired to become a doctor and had even attempted to clear the medical entrance exam after completing his intermediate studies. Unfortunately, he was unable to pass at the time, and his dream was put on hold. Little did he know that, decades later, this dream would be reignited and lead him down a path of unexpected success.

Inspired by His Daughters’ NEET Preparation

The turning point in Jay’s story came when his twin daughters began preparing for the NEET exam. Watching them study and work toward their own dreams stirred something deep within him. Rather than living vicariously through their ambitions, Jay decided to take control of his own destiny. He made the bold decision to prepare for NEET alongside his daughters, determined to fulfill the dream he had once left behind.

However, there was a significant obstacle in his way. At the time, NEET had an upper age limit for candidates, making him ineligible to sit for the exam. But fate intervened in the form of a 2019 Supreme Court ruling that removed the upper age limit for NEET aspirants. This decision came as a blessing for Jay, who immediately set his sights on the exam.

The Road to Success: Dedication and Perseverance

Preparing for NEET is a challenging endeavor for anyone, requiring immense dedication, focus, and hard work. For Jay, the challenge was even greater due to the demands of balancing his studies with his family responsibilities. But he was not deterred. He enrolled in an online coaching program, which provided him with structured guidance on the exam curriculum and helped him create a study plan.

The path was not without its difficulties. Managing the responsibilities of family life while dedicating hours to rigorous study was far from easy. Yet Jay’s passion for the medical field never wavered. He faced each hurdle with determination, never losing sight of his ultimate goal. His perseverance paid off in 2020 when he successfully passed the NEET exam.

Enrolling in Medical School

With his hard-earned success, Jay Kishore Pradhan was admitted to the MBBS program at the prestigious Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Odisha. His dream of becoming a doctor was now within reach. While many people his age were embracing retirement, Jay was preparing for a new chapter in life—one filled with learning, growth, and the pursuit of a career in medicine.

Jay’s story is not just about academic achievement; it is about the power of belief and the courage to follow one’s heart, no matter the obstacles. He hopes to complete his medical studies and practice privately, using his knowledge to help those in need.

