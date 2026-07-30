How Bali Defeated Ravana: The Lesser-Known Ramayana Story Explained

Well before Rama ever entered the picture, Ravana had already tasted a humiliating defeat of his own, and it didn’t come from any god or celebrated warrior, but from Bali, the vanara king who ruled Kishkindha. It’s a chapter that rarely gets mentioned alongside the Ramayana’s more familiar episodes, though it says a great deal about just how powerful Bali really was.

Ravana’s Overconfidence

The story has it that Ravana, riding high on his conquests and the boons he’d earned, went looking for every powerful ruler he could find to challenge, all in pursuit of even greater dominance. When news of Bali’s extraordinary strength reached him, he didn’t think twice about backing down; instead, he headed straight for Kishkindha to put the vanara king to the test himself.

A Fight Ravana Never Saw Coming

By the time Ravana showed up, Bali was said to be deep in his evening prayers by the sea, seemingly unbothered by the demon king closing in on him. Rather than pausing to size Ravana up as a real threat, Bali reportedly just scooped him up and tucked him under his arm without missing a beat, carrying on with his rituals as if nothing had changed. Ravana, despite all his strength and the boons he carried, found himself stuck there, unable to wriggle free.

Ravana’s Long Wait Under Bali’s Arm

As the tale goes, Ravana stayed trapped under Bali’s arm for a long while, humiliated and helpless to do anything about it, before Bali eventually let him go. Killing him was apparently never the point. Bali simply released his rival once he’d made it clear who really had the upper hand.

A Humbled Ravana

For a king who was used to spreading fear wherever he went, this encounter reportedly humbled him in a way little else could. Some versions of the story even suggest that Ravana didn’t seek revenge afterwards; instead, he chose to build a friendship with Bali, having come face to face with a strength he simply couldn’t overpower.

Why This Story Matters?

This lesser-known episode adds an important layer to the Ramayana’s larger narrative a reminder that even Ravana, feared across the three worlds, once met someone he simply could not defeat. It’s a detail that rarely makes it into popular retellings, yet it speaks volumes about the depth and richness of the epic’s lesser-explored corners.

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