The combination of pistachio kunafa and chocolate is making waves in the dessert world, and Hyderabad-based Zuci Chocolate has embraced the trend, with its unique chocolate bars selling out rapidly.

Bringing Dubai’s Dessert Trend to Hyderabad

Aparna Gorepati, the founder of Zuci Chocolate, saw an opportunity to bring this viral treat to India. She explains, “Not everyone can go to Dubai or source it from there, so we decided to make them here in Hyderabad. People are always curious about viral foods, so we brought kunafa chocolate to the city. Our version contains pistachio paste with kataifi (phyllo dough threads). Getting the ratio right is crucial — too much, and the texture turns overly sweet and lumpy.”

Currently, Zuci offers just one flavor of kunafa chocolate but is experimenting with a chocolate hazelnut kunafa bar to expand its offerings.

Special Ramzan Treats: Kunafa Dates and Dessert Bowls

In celebration of Ramzan, Zuci has also launched kunafa dates — Medjool dates stuffed with flavored kunafa — along with a kunafa dessert bowl. When asked if local semiya (vermicelli) could be used instead of kataifi, Aparna clarifies, “No, it would turn soggy. Local semiya is naturally soft and won’t stay crisp when combined with pistachio paste, which is made by blanching pistachios with sugar.”

The First Kunafa Chocolate in Hyderabad

Kunafa chocolates first arrived in Hyderabad in December 2024, introduced by Xocolatl. Chocolatier Ashmeet Singh Dua wanted to prove that the city could match Dubai’s innovative desserts. Beyond chocolates, he introduced kunafa cakes — a rich chocolate cake with layers of kunafa between chocolate sponges. Served with a jar of chocolate ganache to drizzle before cutting, Ashmeet believes, “No amount of chocolate is too much.” Chocolate kunafa cake is also available at Foodstories in Hyderabad.

Beyond Chocolates: Kunafa Gelato, Cheesecake, and Doughnuts

Other brands are also experimenting with this trend. Ci Gusta has expanded the kunafa craze with kunafa gelato and cheesecake, promising a crunchy bite in every spoonful. Meanwhile, Mad Over Donuts has introduced a kunafa chocolate doughnut. It features a silky chocolate glaze with a rich pistachio kunafa paste filling and is topped with crushed pistachios for an extra crunch.

What’s Next for Kunafa Chocolates?

With the immense popularity of kunafa chocolates, will Zuci expand its range further? Aparna says, “Viral food trends are always evolving. These chocolates are seasonal and will make way for whatever comes next.”

For now, Hyderabad’s chocolate scene is experiencing a kunafa revolution, and dessert lovers can’t get enough of it.