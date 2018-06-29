In a very innovative way, an unidentified man stole a bulb on the pretext of doing exercise while hanging outside a shop. The video starts with the man stretching his hands while gazing at the onlookers so that he does not get caught. In the latter part of the video, he was he took off the bulb and kept it inside his pocket.

In a very strange way, an identified man stole a bulb which hung outside a shop on the pretext of exercising reported Indian Express. In the 2.15-minute video clip, which was shared by Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai TV on YouTube showed that the man started by exercising and was keenly looking around so that nobody nabs him. After sometime, he was seen looking around the passing vehicles, following that he pulled the wire which was hanging above him.

While trying to avoid the nearby onlookers, the man failed to spot that the CCTV camera recorded the whole incident of stealing a bulb so uniquely.

In April, a man from Bihar was thrashed excessivly after he was found allegedly stealing a mobile phone in Darbhanga’s Hingoli village.

In a video, the man was found beaten immensely by a group while others were simply gazing at the incident. The alleged accused was latter hanged from a height with a heavy metal chain, which was visible in a 30-second video clip.

