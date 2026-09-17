Husband Shares Wife’s Private Video On Adult Website, What Happened Next?

A man from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, identified as Shivam Sahu, is under investigation after police alleged that a private video involving his wife was recorded without her consent and later uploaded online. The case came to light after the video began circulating on social media, prompting a police investigation into how it was recorded and shared.

Police Probe Alleged Recording Without Consent

According to police, the alleged incident dates back to December 2025. Investigators said Sahu allegedly recorded his wife’s private video without her knowledge or consent. Police said the woman objected after learning about the recording. She allegedly told investigators that Sahu subsequently threatened to defame her further, adding to the concerns surrounding the case. Authorities are now examining the circumstances in which the recording was made and whether it was deliberately shared online.

Video Allegedly Uploaded To Adult Website

Investigators said the video, reportedly lasting around 13 minutes and 14 seconds, was subsequently uploaded to an adult website. The alleged online upload has become a key part of the investigation, with police looking into when and how the footage was posted and whether anyone else was involved in distributing it. Authorities are also examining the digital trail connected to the alleged upload as part of their probe.

Investigation for Shivam Sahu Viral MMS

The case has raised concerns over privacy, consent and the misuse of intimate material online. Police are working to establish the sequence of events and determine the responsibility of those involved. Officials have urged people not to circulate or share the alleged private video, as doing so could further violate the woman’s privacy and potentially have legal consequences. The investigation into the Shivam Sahu viral video case is ongoing, and further details are expected as police examine digital evidence and record statements connected to the matter.

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