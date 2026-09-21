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Home > Offbeat News > Hyderabad School Viral MMS: Class 9 Students Caught Recording Class 2 Girl Inside Washroom

Hyderabad School Viral MMS: Class 9 Students Caught Recording Class 2 Girl Inside Washroom

A 2014 Hyderabad school incident sparked parental outrage after Class 9 students allegedly recorded a Class 2 girl inside a washroom, prompting questions over student safety and supervision.

Hyderabad School Viral MMS: Class 9 Students Caught Recording Class 2 Girl Inside Washroom

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 15:15 IST

An incident that occurred in the city of Hyderabad involving school students created uproar due to the alleged video recording of a Class 2 girl in a washroom by Class 9 students. The incident occurred in the year 2014 and created uproar among the parents as the safety measures of the school were questioned.

Class 2 Girl Allegedly Recorded In Washroom

As per the facts regarding the incident, the girl had gone to the washroom where she was recorded by a gang of older students. It came into the knowledge of the school authority only after this incident had taken place.

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Parents Protest Outside School

Parents are said to have gathered outside the school following the occurrence, demonstrating their anger. The parents wanted the management of the school to make adequate security measures in such areas as the washroom, where the young students could feel at risk.

It is also true that the parents felt that schools and other learning institutions were supposed to ensure safety for the children.

Students Identified by School

The school authorities are said to have identified the students alleged to be involved in the incident. The school management made it clear to the parents that the school would take appropriate measures after evaluating the case.

The case was under investigation, and the school sought to find out exactly what had happened.

Principal Disputes Claims Of Sensationalism

School principal Sita Kiran reportedly acknowledged that an incident had taken place but objected to what she described as the sensationalisation of the matter.

According to the principal, a boy had entered the washroom while two girls were present. She maintained that although an incident had occurred, details surrounding it had been exaggerated in public discussions.

Investigation To Establish The Facts

The principal said the school would investigate the matter thoroughly and would not remain silent. Authorities were expected to examine the circumstances and determine the exact sequence of events.

The 2014 incident subsequently became a subject of discussion because it highlighted concerns surrounding student safety, supervision and responsible handling of sensitive incidents involving children.

Also Read: Poonam Pandey On Her Viral MMS Controversy: “My Parents Don’t Know About It”

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Hyderabad School Viral MMS: Class 9 Students Caught Recording Class 2 Girl Inside Washroom

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Hyderabad School Viral MMS: Class 9 Students Caught Recording Class 2 Girl Inside Washroom

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Hyderabad School Viral MMS: Class 9 Students Caught Recording Class 2 Girl Inside Washroom
Hyderabad School Viral MMS: Class 9 Students Caught Recording Class 2 Girl Inside Washroom
Hyderabad School Viral MMS: Class 9 Students Caught Recording Class 2 Girl Inside Washroom
Hyderabad School Viral MMS: Class 9 Students Caught Recording Class 2 Girl Inside Washroom
Hyderabad School Viral MMS: Class 9 Students Caught Recording Class 2 Girl Inside Washroom

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