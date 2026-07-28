Hyderabad Woman Delivers Parcels By Day, Chases B.Ed Dream By Night: Yasmin Shaik’s Story Goes Viral

Yasmin Shaik, a married woman from Hyderabad, has drawn praise online after sharing a glimpse of her life as a Rapido parcel delivery rider, saying she took up the job to complete her education, become financially independent and support her family. In an Instagram video, Yasmin showed herself wearing a burkha and niqab, picking up her crossbody bag and heading out for work. On her second day as a rider, she made five parcel deliveries across Hyderabad and Secunderabad and earned Rs 231.

Rapido rider’s work reflects Yasmin’s bigger goal

As per reports, Yasmin said her biggest dream is to complete her education, secure a good job and become self-reliant. Her father and brother have both passed away, leaving her mother and grandmother to raise three daughters through daily wage work while ensuring they were educated before marriage.

Even now, Yasmin said, neither her mother nor grandmother has an earning member supporting them. She does not want to become a financial burden on them and instead wants to help them through honest work. Her decision to become a Rapido rider, she stressed, is not about social media fame or views.

Rapido rider wants to fund B.Ed, support family

According to Yasmin, she is trying hard to finance her education as she plans to obtain her B. Ed., which will help her secure a stable job in the future. She also had an aspiration, which is to have enough money to take her mother and grandmother to Umrah.

Her story has resonated with social media users, who praised her for balancing work, education and family responsibilities. One user wrote, “Good job apke jaise bahut kam ladkiya dekhne ko milti h, kisi aur par nirbhar rhne ka koi fayda nhi apne dam par jiyo”.

Rapido rider praised for determination online

Another user said, “Sister aap bahot acha kaam kar Rahi hai. Aise kaam me, apne parents ka khayal rakhne ke kaam me kon aapko galat keh sakta hai. Bhagwan aapki har ichha Puri kare aur aap sada sukhi raho sis”.

A third commenter defended Yasmin against criticism, writing, “Just ignore negative comments yeh deen islam sikhane pohch jate he bhikmange log”. The Rapido rider’s video has since attracted attention for showing her determination to work, continue her education and build financial independence while supporting her family.

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