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Home > Offbeat News > I Drank My Own Urine For 15 Days’: Paresh Rawal Recalls The Bizarre Advice That Changed His Recovery Journey

I Drank My Own Urine For 15 Days’: Paresh Rawal Recalls The Bizarre Advice That Changed His Recovery Journey

Paresh Rawal recalls drinking his own urine for 15 days after a serious injury on the sets of Ghatak, revealing how action director Veeru Devgan suggested the unusual remedy.

Paresh Rawal
Paresh Rawal

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Fri 2026-11-13 13:04 IST

The veteran actor says a fall on a slippery floor made him fear for his career. A suggestion from an action director led him to a remedy that doctors do not endorse.

A Fall In A Fish Market

The story goes back to the making of Ghatak, the film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol. One scene had actor Rakesh Pandey dragging Paresh Rawal through a fish market.

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The footwear arranged for the shot turned out to be slippery on the wet floor. Rawal recalled that the actors had not used much force in rehearsals, but the real take was far more intense. He fell directly on his knee and hurt himself badly.

Rushed To Nanavati Hospital

Actors Tinnu Anand and Danny Denzongpa helped take him to nearby Nanavati Hospital. Rawal said he was afraid his acting career might be finished.

The Suggestion Nobody Expected

According to Rawal, the late action director Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, heard about the injury and offered an unconventional remedy. Rawal said Devgan told him to drink his first urine of the morning, saying fighters followed this practice. He said Devgan assured him he would face no problems, and told him not to drink alcohol the night before.

Sipping It Like Beer

Rawal agreed to try. He said that if he was going to do it, he would do it properly. By his account, he decided not to gulp it down but to sip it, as one would sip beer. He claimed he kept this up for 15 days.

What He Says Happened Next

According to Rawal, the X-rays taken on the 15th day showed that his body healed very quickly. He added that while the estimated hospital stay would take about two or two and a half months, he was able to get back to work within one and a half months.

Rawal disclosed this in an interview with The Lallantop, conducted by Saurabh Dwivedi in April 2025. The disclosure surprised the audience and brought more attention to urine therapy, also known as urotherapy and urophagia.

What Is Urine Therapy? What Do Scientists Say About This?

Urine therapy is the consumption of one’s own urine. The fluid comes from kidneys that filtrate blood and release water and other wastes from the body. As explained by the Cleveland Clinic, the healthy person’s urine consists of 95% water. Other compounds that it contains are: urea, uric acid, creatinine, electrolytes and bacteria.

It should be noted that the presence of water and natural compounds does not give the liquid any healing properties. In addition, according to the Cleveland Clinic, the idea of sterility of urine is a myth.

Rawal’s account should be read as a personal anecdote. It is not evidence for a medically established treatment, and personal experience cannot replace scientific evidence or professional medical advice.

What Happens Next?

Will the renewed attention push people to try the practice, and will doctors respond with clearer warnings? Can anyone separate what helped Rawal’s knee, such as rest, hospital care and time, from what he credits to the remedy? And will the story be remembered as a piece of film history or as a health claim?

Also Read: One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites

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I Drank My Own Urine For 15 Days’: Paresh Rawal Recalls The Bizarre Advice That Changed His Recovery Journey

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I Drank My Own Urine For 15 Days’: Paresh Rawal Recalls The Bizarre Advice That Changed His Recovery Journey

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I Drank My Own Urine For 15 Days’: Paresh Rawal Recalls The Bizarre Advice That Changed His Recovery Journey

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I Drank My Own Urine For 15 Days’: Paresh Rawal Recalls The Bizarre Advice That Changed His Recovery Journey
I Drank My Own Urine For 15 Days’: Paresh Rawal Recalls The Bizarre Advice That Changed His Recovery Journey
I Drank My Own Urine For 15 Days’: Paresh Rawal Recalls The Bizarre Advice That Changed His Recovery Journey
I Drank My Own Urine For 15 Days’: Paresh Rawal Recalls The Bizarre Advice That Changed His Recovery Journey
I Drank My Own Urine For 15 Days’: Paresh Rawal Recalls The Bizarre Advice That Changed His Recovery Journey

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