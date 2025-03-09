Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
  HOME»
  Offbeat»
  • IAS Officer’s Post On International Women’s Day Goes Viral, Netizens Call Her ‘Inspiration’

IAS Officer’s Post On International Women’s Day Goes Viral, Netizens Call Her ‘Inspiration’

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Divya Mittal, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, posted a heart-wrenching piece on the difficulties of motherhood during her time as a professional.

IAS Officer’s Post On International Women’s Day Goes Viral, Netizens Call Her ‘Inspiration’

Divya Mittal (IAS Officer)


On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Divya Mittal, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, posted a heart-wrenching piece on the difficulties of motherhood during her time as a professional.

Posting on X, Mittal, a graduate of two of India’s top institutions, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), admitted that even with her tough academic background and success at passing one of the most challenging exams in the nation to become a civil servant, nothing can ever fully prepare a person for the intricacies of motherhood.

Divya Mittal shares on X

In her tweet, Mittal shared that her eldest daughter, who is eight years old, faces the societal challenge of having her voice dismissed when she disagrees with others. As a mother, Mittal emphasized the importance of teaching her daughters to be respectful but firm in expressing their opinions, even in the face of criticism. “Teach her to be respectful but firm. Tell her her voice matters, even when it’s shaky,” she wrote, stressing that her role as a parent is to ensure that her daughters understand the value of their opinions.

Mittal opened up about the emotional toll that balancing her career and motherhood takes on her. She admitted that there are moments when the exhaustion feels overwhelming. However, she found solace in the loving hugs from her daughter, reminding her that children learn resilience from their parents. “I cry some nights—exhausted, stretched thin. But then she hugs me and says, ‘You’re my hero,'” Mittal shared. This moment, she said, helps her remember that children observe and learn from their parents’ resilience.

Mittal also shared advice for mothers, urging them to embrace the challenges of parenthood without guilt. “Forgive yourself. You are enough,” she wrote, acknowledging that motherhood is often filled with self-doubt. She emphasized that mothers should empower their children with the understanding that failure is part of growth. “Be her rock, not her crutch. Let her fall and get up,” she advised.

ALSO READ: Coperni’s One-Legged Jeans Priced At ₹38,000, Internet Say, ‘Dumbest Thing I Have Ever Seen’

Filed under

viral news Viral tweet

