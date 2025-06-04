If Mahakumbh’s Digital Snan Was Not Enough, Internet Is Now Shocked Over Digital Momo Service- Watch!

The man goes a step further by showing an example. Holding up a photograph, he adds that the pictured customer had requested both steamed and Afghani momos. As he eats those dishes on camera, he humorously claims to be fulfilling that digital order.

Craving your favourite street snacks like momos, golgappas, or pizza while staying loyal to your diet plan? A unique Delhi-based food joint called Game Of Momos has found a side-splitting solution that’s winning hearts on social media — the “digital momo” service.

This humorous concept is making waves online, thanks to a viral video that’s both creative and quirky.

Viral Video Shows Creative Twist on Momo Cravings

In the trending video, a man is seen sitting with two plates of momos while holding a printed photo of another person. He introduces the service in a fun tone, saying,

“Hi guys, hum digital momos service provide karte hain. Jaise ki aapke gym trainer aapko junk food khaane se rokte hain, ya gharwale mana karte hain. Par agar aapki craving uncontrollable hai, bas apni photo humein bhej dijiye — hum digitally aapko momos khila denge!”

This tongue-in-cheek ad offers a guilt-free way to indulge — virtually, at least.

Fulfilling Momo Requests – Virtually

The man goes a step further by showing an example. Holding up a photograph, he adds that the pictured customer had requested both steamed and Afghani momos. As he eats those dishes on camera, he humorously claims to be fulfilling that digital order.

“Inhone steam momo aur Afghani momo khilane ki request ki thi. Lo bhai, hum khila rahe hain,” he says with a smile.

Internet Users React with Laughter and Witty Comments

The concept struck a humorous chord with Instagram users, prompting a flood of funny and imaginative comments.

One user wrote, “Bhaiya ek tandoori digital momo service chahiye.”

Another joked, “Would have surely ordered. But I had momos yesterday.”

“How much does the monthly subscription cost?” someone curiously asked.

“Kisi ko digital USA ghumna ho to mujhe DM kare,” quipped another.

A user summed it up perfectly: “No more breaking your diet now!”

Digital Services Trend Sparked at Maha Kumbh Mela

Interestingly, the idea of digital services for spiritual or food-related experiences isn’t entirely new. A similar concept gained attention during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where an entrepreneur offered a “digital snan” (holy dip) for Rs. 1,100.

For those who couldn’t physically attend, the service promised to purify their souls by dipping a photocopy of their image into the sacred waters of the Sangam within 24 hours of receiving the payment.

Whether it’s a parody or a light-hearted way to deal with food cravings during dieting, the digital momo service is a clever satire on modern life. It showcases how humor, technology, and street food obsession can collide to create viral-worthy content that’s both relatable and laugh-out-loud funny.

