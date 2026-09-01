“I’m 63, Do You Want My Na**d Photos?” How Seema Anand Hit Back After AI Deepfake Images Went Viral

Seema Anand, who is a sex educationist and writer, has come into the limelight after pictures of herself that have been sexually edited using AI technology have become available online. This case has further highlighted the issue of deepfakes and the misuse of artificial intelligence against women.

It is said that the controversy started when Anand appeared on a podcast wherein she had opened up about marriage, live-in relationships and sexual dynamics between men and women. It is believed that certain parts of the conversation had gone viral on social media platforms.

Seema Anand Speaks Out on AI-Generated Images

In an Instagram video, Anand spoke about discovering pornographic images created using deepfake technology.

“Some pictures of me were posted online last week using artificial intelligence, and I realised just how dirty-minded thoughts can be when I looked at the pictures and the comments behind the pictures,” she said. Anand also confirmed that a police complaint had been filed against those responsible.

She questioned what people gained by creating and sharing such content. Referring to the mindset behind such actions, Anand called it a “rapist mentality” that attempts to excuse harassment while placing the blame on women.

Seema Anand Raises Questions About Consent

The sex educator also spoke about how AI tools can be misused to target women without their consent. She pointed to the double standards women often face online.

“If I choose to wear shorts, that means I will be abused. But if someone alters my picture, puts me in shorts, that’s just fine,” she said.

Anand also expressed concern about the growing misuse of AI by young people.

“Today’s youths are using artificial intelligence to create naked photos of women and girls. They do not even take time to construct proper relationships and friendships,” she said.

One of her strongest responses came when she addressed the people creating such images directly.

“I’m 63 years old. Do you want my naked photos?” Her remark highlighted a wider concern. The misuse of deepfake technology can target women of any age.

Deepfake Technology and Growing Digital Safety Concerns

Anand warned that the problem could become more serious as AI tools become easier to access.

“The more accessible these tools become, the more of this kind of thing we will see,” she warned.

“This problem will grow in the days ahead,” she added.

Her comments have added to the wider debate around AI-generated sexual content and online abuse. Deepfakes are increasingly raising concerns about privacy, consent and digital safety.

For victims, such manipulated content can cause humiliation and emotional distress, even when the images are fake. Anand’s response is now being seen as a strong warning about the darker side of rapidly advancing AI technology and the urgent need for greater awareness, accountability and protection online.