Former cricketer and Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party Imran Khan get trolled after the news of his 3rd marriage. Social media users are continuously sharing jokes, memes and posts on the social media sites Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Imran gets married for the 3rd time with his spiritual advisor Bushra Maneka at the age of 65 years. Read below some best of the jokes, meme and post after his 3rd marriage.

Social media users exploded the platform with heavy bombing of jokes, memes, videos, posts and funny bone comments. Some of the hashtags like #MubarakImranKhan and #ImranWedsBushra are trending on the social media sites.

Below is the list of some posts, memes and jokes that broke the internet and will tickle your funny bone.

Its all started with a hat, then came dupatta and now its a total wrap #MubarakImranKhan Imran Khan Upgrades Wife Faster Than People Upgrade Their Phones.#ImranKhan The getting caught checking out a hot girl meme: You will burst into laughter before your stomach hurts like hell. Most people questioned the PTI chief’s priorities ahead of elections and the marriage with Bushra fulfilled his priority. #Imrankhan got married for Pakistan, Divorced for Pakistan…Got married for Pakistan…Divorced for Pakistan…Got married for Pakistan….Shortest story of PTI’s achievements in Pakistani politics. The aspiring to be a dulha meme: You can understand this feeling, which is portrayed exactly by a Twitterer, where a picture shows a young Imran, who is seeing a groom.

#ImranKhan 1st marriage lasted 9 years (1995-2004) 2nd marriage lasted just 9 months (2015-2015) 3rd marriage counting 9 days from here on…. — Sunny (@sunil_ss7) February 19, 2018

Its all started with a hat,then came dupatta and now its a total wrap #MubarakImranKhan pic.twitter.com/Fz3ydO6mdr — Shanzay khan (@shanzaykhan2) February 18, 2018

#Imrankhan got married for Pakistan

Divorced for Pakistan

Got married for Pakistan

Divorced for Pakistan

Got married for Pakistan

…. Shortest story of PTI's achievements in Pakistani politics. — Salman Sikandar (@SALSIKandar) February 18, 2018

When your captain has 3

But u are still single#ImranWedsBushra pic.twitter.com/8Wk5FR77eo — Ali Sahib (@AliSahibTweets) February 18, 2018

Imran Khan v.3.0 out as he gets married for the 3rd time😂 #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/Sdgo9rZj7L — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 18, 2018

Imran Khan gets married again at the age of 65. In an unrelated fact, he was brilliant at using the old ball during his cricketing career #ImranKhan — Cricket bakchod (@AllTimeBakchod) February 19, 2018

Ladies and Gentlemen…

Exclusive Footage of Reham khan

After Khan’s Marriage 😂😂#MubarakImranKhan pic.twitter.com/olUqCsT5Pm — Mehwish Ijaz (@MehwishIjazi) February 18, 2018

