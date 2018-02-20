Social media users congratulated former cricketer and Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party Imran Khan with the trolls, jokes and memes after the news of his 3rd marriage. As the news of his marriage came out, people on social media sites started sharing funny posts on the social media site Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. People are continuously making fun of Imran Khans 3rd marriage at the age of 65-years. Later on Sunday, Imran got tied in the knot with Bushra Maneka, who was his spiritual advisor.

Social media users exploded the platform with heavy bombing of jokes, memes, videos, posts and funny bone comments. We have listed some best of the post that Social media user shared on their profiles and walls. Many comments and captions are so funny that you cannot control self from laughing out loud. Some of the hashtags like #MubarakImranKhan and #ImranWedsBushra are trending on the social media sites.

Below is the list of some posts, memes and jokes that broke the internet and will tickle your funny bone.

  1.  Its all started with a hat, then came dupatta and now its a total wrap #MubarakImranKhan
  2.  Imran Khan Upgrades Wife Faster Than People Upgrade Their Phones.#ImranKhan
  3.  The getting caught checking out a hot girl meme: You will burst into laughter before your stomach hurts like hell. Most people questioned the PTI chief’s priorities ahead of elections and the marriage with Bushra fulfilled his priority.
  4. #Imrankhan got married for Pakistan, Divorced for Pakistan…Got married for Pakistan…Divorced for Pakistan…Got married for Pakistan….Shortest story of PTI’s achievements in Pakistani politics.
  5. The aspiring to be a dulha meme: You can understand this feeling, which is portrayed exactly by a Twitterer, where a picture shows a young Imran, who is seeing a groom.

