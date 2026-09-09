Imsha Rehman MMS Controversy: Viral Video, Fake Content Claims And The Man Arrested By FIA

Imsha Rehman MMS Controversy: Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman became the centre of a major online controversy in late 2024 after alleged explicit videos carrying her name began circulating across social media. The clips spread rapidly, forcing Imsha to step away from the internet. Months later, she broke her silence, claimed the material was fake and said the scandal had severely affected her personal life. The case also took a legal turn when Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man accused of creating and circulating doctored content linked to her.

What Happened In The Imsha Rehman Viral Video Controversy?

In November 2024, videos and screenshots allegedly featuring Imsha began circulating online. The content quickly became viral across multiple platforms, but its authenticity was never independently established in the public domain.

As criticism and speculation intensified, Imsha deactivated her social-media accounts and largely disappeared from public view. She later said the backlash became overwhelming and that she deliberately avoided responding immediately because she wanted to pursue the matter legally.

What Did Imsha Rehman Say About The Viral Videos?

Imsha finally spoke publicly about the controversy in January 2025. She described the material circulating in her name as fake and said the episode had devastated her life.

The TikToker revealed that she was unable to attend university or face people and had also received death threats after the clips spread online. Instead of simply posting a clarification on social media, Imsha said she chose to approach authorities and wanted those responsible to be identified.

Who Was Arrested By The FIA?

The FIA later arrested a man identified as Abdul Aziz from Gujranwala, Punjab. According to reporting on the investigation, Aziz was accused of using fake social-media accounts to create, edit and distribute explicit images and videos falsely linked to Imsha.

The FIA reportedly traced the suspect using IP information obtained with assistance from Meta. An FIR had been registered at the FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Center in Islamabad in January 2025 following Imsha’s complaint.

What Was Abdul Aziz Accused Of?

Investigators alleged that Aziz created or operated fake accounts and circulated manipulated material using Imsha’s identity. The complaint reportedly accused him and unidentified others of editing and superimposing her images in a way that damaged her reputation. During questioning, Aziz was also reported to have claimed that he had merely created a meme, although authorities continued investigating the alleged circulation of the doctored content.

Was Imsha Rehman’s Viral Video Real Or Fake?

This is the most important distinction in the case. Imsha has maintained that the content was fake or manipulated, and the FIA arrested a suspect accused of spreading doctored material.

However, publicly available reporting does not provide an independent forensic analysis conclusively establishing the origin or authenticity of every clip that circulated under her name. So, the safest conclusion is that videos attributed to Imsha circulated online, she denied their authenticity, and the case later resulted in legal action over allegedly doctored content.

Who Is Imsha Rehman?

Imsha Rehman is a Pakistani TikTok creator who built an online following through lifestyle and short-form social-media content. She reportedly had more than 200,000 TikTok followers when the controversy pushed her into wider public attention. Her experience also became part of a broader discussion in Pakistan about online harassment, manipulated intimate content and the impact such viral claims can have on young creators.

What Happened To Imsha Rehman After The Controversy?

Imsha stayed largely away from social media for months following the scandal. When she finally appeared publicly again, she criticised people who create and share fake content without considering its impact on the person targeted.

She also urged other victims not to remain silent and instead take legal action. For Imsha, the controversy moved from a viral social-media scandal to a cybercrime case — and her response made one point clear: she wanted the focus to shift from speculation around the clip to accountability for those allegedly responsible for spreading manipulated content.

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