It is one of the rarest cases in which the destination of a regular passenger train got changed, said a railway official after Panipat-New Delhi station train scheduled to reach the station at 7:30 got diverted to Old-Delhi railway station. The northern railway official further added by saying, on realising the mistake, the train was immediately sent back to the New Delhi station.

In the rarest cases, a New Delhi bound passenger train on Tuesday diverted to Old Delhi railway station by mistake. According to the official, the wrong station caused inconvenience to hundreds of people. the passenger train 64464 from Panipat was scheduled to arrive at the New Delhi railway station at 7:30 am but employees mistake took the train to a different track that reached Old Delhi Railway Station at 7:50 am. “It is one of the rarest cases in which the destination of a regular passenger train got changed,” a railway official quoted saying.

As per the sources, the railways have suspended the erring official who got confused with the numbers of Passenger train, Panipat-New Delhi and Sonepat-Old Delhi. The northern railway spokesperson Nitin Chowdhary said, “Due to similarities between the actual arrival time, the log operator mistakenly sent the Panipat-New Delhi passenger train to Old Delhi railway station.” “On realising the mistake, the train was immediately sent back to the New Delhi station,” a Northern Railway statement said. “The Log (panel) operator has been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated to find and fix responsibility of other erring staff,” the statement added, PTI reported.

ALSO READ: Whistleblower claims Congress was Cambridge Analytica client; sparks new row

The railway official further added by saying, ‘such incidents do not happen with the regular trains’ as the train operator and railway officials are well aware of the train numbers, routes and their names. Earlier in November 2017, a train engine travelled from Wadi station in Maharashtra for about 13 millimeters without a pilot. Due to the diesel engine attached to the Mumbai train which continued its journey to Solapur was described as a slip-up as the pilotless electric engine started moving on its own.

ALSO READ: Shambu Lal Raigar, who hacked man to death and shot video, ‘glorified’ in Ram Navami tableau in Jodhpur

ALSO READ: BJP trying to create fight between SP-BSP, says Akhilesh Yadav

For all the latest Offbeat News, download NewsX App